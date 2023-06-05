Next Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Announced

The Marine Corps on Monday announced its next senior enlisted leader.

Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz is the service’s choice to serve as the next Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. Ruiz is the command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Marines Corps Forces South and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, according to a Marine Corps news release.

He will take up the position from Sgt. Maj. Troy Black, who has been the service’s top senior enlisted leader since July 2019, on Aug. 8.

Before Ruiz became the senior enlisted leader for U.S. Marine Corps Forces South and U.S. Marne Corps Forces Reserve, he was sergeant major for the 4th Marine Logistics Group, according to his service bio.

Ruiz enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1993, according to the service announcement.

“He has deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and operations with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit,” the news release reads.

“Outside of the Marine Corps operating forces, Sgt. Maj. Ruiz has served as a recruiter in Los Angeles, a drill instructor with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, [Marine Corps Recruit Depot] San Diego, and as an instructor, drill master and chief instructor for Drill Instructor School, MCRD San Diego.”

The service’s senior enlisted advisor position dates back to its creation in 1957 and Ruiz will be the 20th person to hold the post.