USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: June 1, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of June 1, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 297

(USS 239, USNS 58) 106

(USS 73, USNS 33) 89

(56 Deployed, 33 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 3 5 2 11 20 65 106

In the Philippine Sea

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Philippine Sea. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) has Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 embarked, and the CSG includes guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG-54) and other Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 5 escorts.

In Tsushima Strait

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is underway in the Tsushima Strait. The America ARG consists of USS America (LHA-6), Amphibious Squadron 11 and USS Green Bay (LPD-20).

In the Western Pacific

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Western Pacific in the vicinity of Guam. Last week, the carrier was tasked to standby to support disaster relief efforts after Super Typhoon Mawar passed over Guam with winds of up to 140 miles per hour and 30-foot waves. The Nimitz CSG deployed from the West Coast on Dec. 3 and chopped into U.S. 7th Fleet on Dec. 16.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and is embarked on Nimitz.

USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

USS Decatur (DDG-73), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In Guam

USCGC’s Myrtle Hazard (WPC-1139), USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC-1140), and USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC-1143) returned to Guam following Typhoon Mawar, which hit the U.S. territory with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. Storm recovery efforts continue in Guam under the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In the South China Sea

USCGC Stratton (WMSL-752), one of the Coast Guard’s 418-foot National Security Cutters is conducting conduct joint maritime exercises with the Philippine and Japan Coast Guards this week. The Kaagapay exercise will be the first-ever trilateral maritime exercise between Japan, the U.S. and the Philippines. The goal of these exercises is to strengthen interoperability through communication exercises, maneuvering drills, maritime law enforcement, etc. Stratton is operating as part of U.S. 7th Fleet’s Task Force (TF) 71.

In the Eastern Pacific

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) – with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked – entered Pearl Harbor on May 24 and departed earlier this week. The ARG/MEU is expected to reach its homeport of San Diego within the next several days.

USS Makin Island (LHD-8), the flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, left Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 9 for a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. The ARG also includes amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26) and USS Anchorage (LPD-23).

The MEU includes the aviation combat element with the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 flying F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the “Ugly Angels” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (Reinforced) flying MV-22B Ospreys; the Battalion Landing team of 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines; and Combat Logistics Battalion 13 making up the logistics combat element.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. 5th Fleet, along with other allies in the Middle East, will increase the number of ships and aircraft patrolling the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran’s recent seizures of merchant vessels, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command announced earlier this month.

The increased patrols are meant to deter any further Iranian seizures, according to a news release. The Navy did not indicate what ships may be involved. In early May, Iranian forces seized the second oil tanker within the span of a week.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60) is operating in 5th Fleet, as is USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3). Six U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel Class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships alongside U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain, providing capable littoral assets for maritime interdiction, theater security cooperation, and maritime domain awareness operations.

In Helsinki, Finland

USCGC Eagle (WIX-327) continues its training voyage this week with a stop in Helsinki, Finland. Finland became NATO’s newest member on April 4.

In the North Sea

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the North Sea. The CSG recently finished a port call in Oslo, Norway. The CSG left Naval Station Norfolk on May 2nd on the first global deployment for first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78).

Carrier Strike Group 12

Carrier



USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW 8), stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Ford for the deployment and includes a total of nine squadrons.

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser



USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In the Western Atlantic

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked is underway off the coast of North Carolina. Commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8, the ARG is comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde(LPD-19), and Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50). The ARG is expected to soon begin its deployment to U.S. 6th Fleet and perhaps 5th Fleet.

USS Wasp (LHD-1) is underway off the coast of Virginia after spending last week in New York for Fleet Week. The U.S. Navy has participated in Fleet Week in New York for 25 years, since 1988.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.