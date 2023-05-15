USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: May 15, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of May 15, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

In the Philippine Sea

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is underway in the Philippine Sea. Reagan and guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG-54) departed Yokosuka, Japan on Friday. The aircraft carrier completed its annual maintenance period earlier this month and is now underway for a short shake-down before embarking Carrier Air Wing 5, USNI News reported last week.

“[I]n coordination with the government of Japan, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73) will return to U.S. 7th Fleet, replacing USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) as the forward-deployed Naval Forces-Japan (FDNF-J) aircraft carrier, forward-deployed to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan in 2024,” the Navy announced on April 28.

George Washington, currently completing its mid-life refueling and overhaul at Newport News Shipbuilding, Va., served as the Navy’s forward-deployed carrier from 2008 to 2015. Ronald Reagan, which replaced George Washington in 2015, will relocate to Bremerton, Wash.

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in the Philippine Sea.

The Nimitz CSG deployed from the West Coast on Dec. 3 and chopped into U.S. 7th Fleet on Dec. 16.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

On April 22, “the oldest-serving U.S commissioned aircraft carrier in the world, successfully completed its 350,000th arrested aircraft landing while sailing in the South China Sea, a milestone nearly 48 years in the making,” reads a news release from the carrier.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and is embarked on Nimitz.

USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

USS Decatur (DDG-73), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In Sasebo, Japan

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is in Sasebo, Japan. The America ARG consists of USS America (LHA-6), Amphibious Squadron 11 and USS Green Bay (LPD-20).

In Western Pacific

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) – with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked – is in the Western Pacific in the vicinity of Guam.

USS Makin Island (LHD-8), the flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, left Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 9 for a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. The ARG also includes amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26) and USS Anchorage (LPD-23).

During the deployment to the Western Pacific, the ARG has worked with other U.S. assets, including Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, P-8A Poseidon aircraft and personnel from U.S. 7th Fleet and CTF 72, 73, 75, 76/3, Destroyer Squadron 7 and Amphibious Squadron 7. Task Force 76/3 was recently formed as a result of merging the staffs of the Navy’s TF 76 and the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

The MEU includes the aviation combat element with the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 flying F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the “Ugly Angels” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (Reinforced) flying MV-22B Ospreys; the Battalion Landing team of 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines; and Combat Logistics Battalion 13 making up the logistics combat element.

In the Red Sea

USNS Brunswick (T-EPF 6) remains in the Red Sea. USNI News reported that the Navy transported 300 evacuees on May 1 from the Port of Sudan to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as part of State Department-led evacuation of Sudan.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. 5th Fleet, along with other allies in the Middle East, will increase the number of ships and aircraft patrolling the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran’s recent seizures of merchant vessels, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command announced Friday. The increased patrols are meant to deter any further Iranian seizures, according to a news release. The Navy did not indicate what ships may be involved.

“Iran’s unwarranted, irresponsible and unlawful seizure and harassment of merchant vessels must stop,” Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, said in the release. “U.S. 5th Fleet and our partners are committed to protecting navigational rights in these critical waters.”

Earlier this month, Iranian forces seized the second oil tanker in less than a week, USNI News previously reported. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy flanked Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi while it transited the Strait of Hormuz, video released by Naval Forces Central Command shows. The IRGCN forced the oil tanker to travel into Iranian waters, where it seized Niovi.

The Iranian Navy, a separate military force, also seized an oil tanker in early May. The Iranian Navy and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, while both Iranian forces, are separate, with different missions and separate command and control.

USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3), which had been mentioned as a possible Sudan evacuation option in the Red Sea, is back the Persian Gulf.

In the Eastern Atlantic

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is now in the Eastern Atlantic, operating in U.S. 6th Fleet. The CSG left Naval Station Norfolk on May 2nd on the first global deployment for first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78).

Carrier Strike Group 12

Carrier

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW 8), stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Ford for the deployment and includes a total of nine squadrons.

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser



USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In the Western Atlantic

USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77) is underway in the Virginia Capes after leaving Naval Station Norfolk, Va., on Monday afternoon.

USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77) is underway in the Virginia Capes after leaving Naval Station Nrfolk, Va., on Monday afternoon.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.