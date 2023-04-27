UPDATED: Iranian Naval Forces Seize Tanker Advantage Sweet in Gulf of Oman

This post will be updated as new information becomes available.

Iranian naval forces seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, U.S. 5th Fleet announced.

The Marshall Island-flagged Advantage Sweet was captured at 1:15 p.m. local time on Thursday about 40 miles east of Fujairah, UAE south of the Strait of Hormuz, according to merchant ship traffic data from Marine Traffic.

The oil tanker had departed from Kuwait and was headed for Houston, according to trip data.

U.S. Central Command issued an initial statement on Thursday placing the blame on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy but later revised its statement placing responsibility on the regular Iranian Navy after a P-8A Posiedon surveilled the tanker.

“Advantage Sweet was seized by the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy while transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman. The oil tanker issued a distress call during the seizure. U.S. 5th Fleet is monitoring the situation.,” reads the revised statement.

“In the past two years, Iran has unlawfully seized at least five commercial vessels sailing in the Middle East.”

Iranian officials have not yet commented on the capture.

The IRGC has attacked and seized a series of tankers as part of Tehran’s ongoing conflict with the West. In addition to the tanker seizures, the IRGC has been tied to several lethal drone attacks on ships with business ties to Israel.