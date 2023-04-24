USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 24, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of April 24, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 296

(USS 238, USNS 58) 97

(USS 65, USNS 32) 68

(37 Deployed, 31 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 1 2 12 16 66 97

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is in Sasebo, Japan. The America ARG consists of USS America (LHA-6), Amphibious Squadron 11 and USS Green Bay (LPD-20).

In Laem Chabang, Thailand

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in Laem Chabang, Thailand. The Nimitz CSG deployed from the West Coast on Dec. 3 and chopped into U.S. 7th Fleet on Dec. 16.

“During the visit, the Strike Group flagship USS Nimitz (CVN 68) will host a reception to celebrate the 190th anniversary of U.S.-Thai diplomatic relations. The visit also provides an opportunity for U.S. Sailors to explore the local culture and participate in professional engagements and community relations projects,” reads a news release from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Aircraft carrier



USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

On April 22, “the oldest-serving U.S commissioned aircraft carrier in the world, successfully completed its 350,000th arrested aircraft landing while sailing in the South China Sea, a milestone nearly 48 years in the making,” reads a news release from the carrier.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and is embarked on Nimitz.

USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

USS Decatur (DDG-73), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Sulu Sea

The Makin Island ARG – with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked – is operating in the Sulu Sea as part of the Balikatan 2023 exercise that continues through April 28.

Balikatan is a Tagalog term that means “shoulder-to-shoulder” or “sharing the load together.”

USS Makin Island (LHD-8), the flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, left Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 9 for a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. The ARG also includes amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26) and USS Anchorage (LPD-23).

During the deployment to the Western Pacific, the ARG has worked with other U.S. assets, including Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, P-8A Poseidon aircraft and personnel from U.S. 7th Fleet and CTF 72, 73, 75, 76/3, Destroyer Squadron 7 and Amphibious Squadron 7. Task Force 76/3 was recently formed as a result of merging the staffs of the Navy’s TF 76 and the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

The MEU includes the aviation combat element with the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 flying F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the “Ugly Angels” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (Reinforced) flying MV-22B Ospreys; the Battalion Landing team of 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines; and Combat Logistics Battalion 13 making up the logistics combat element.

In San Diego, Calif.

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG) finished its group sail in the Hawaiian Islands operating areas on April 17. USS Carl Vinson returned to San Diego on April 23.

The CSG is the first to go to sea with key elements of Project Overmatch, which will support the joint tactical network of the future.

Carrier Strike Group 1

Aircraft carrier

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., was embarked aboard Carl Vinson and included a total of nine squadrons and detachments, which have returned to their home fields.

The “Bounty Hunters ” of VFA-2 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 – F-35C – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), returned to homeport on April 23 at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Destroyer Squadron 1, based in San Diego, was embarked on Carl Vinson. The following destroyers were part of the group sail:

USS Hopper (DDG-70), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

In Norfolk, Va.

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group returned home to Norfolk, Va., on Sunday after an eight-month deployment that saw the CSG largely operating in the Mediterranean Sea amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“The strike group arrived in the European theater in August of last year, projecting U.S. and Allied power and deterring aggression by training and operating with allies and partners for nearly eight months,” reads a news release from the CSG.

“Further showcasing the U.S.’s ironclad commitment to NATO, George H.W. Bush CSG hosted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg while under NATO command for the vigilance activity Neptune Strike (NEST) 22.2.”

This is the first time since December 2021 that a U.S. carrier strike group is not operating in the Mediterranean Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 1

Carrier

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), returned to homeport in Norfolk, Va. on April 23.

Carrier Air Wing 7

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va. The aircraft of CVW 7 flew off and returned to their home fields late last week.

The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), returned to homeport in Norfolk, Va., on April 23.

Destroyer Squadron

Destroyer Squadron 26 returned to Norfolk. USS Truxtun (DDG-103), which operated with the CSG during its deployment, is still operating in U.S. 5th Fleet.

The following ships that deployed with the strike group returned:

USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119) returned to its homeport at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., on April 23.

USS Nitze (DDG-94) returned to its homeport in Norfolk, Va. on April 5.

In the Western Atlantic

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) – with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked – is conducting an Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (ARGMEUEX).

The ARG is led by Amphibious Squadron 8 and includes three ships – the Wasp-class multi-purpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19), and Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50).

USS Wasp (LHD-1) is underway in the Virginia Capes.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.