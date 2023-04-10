USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 10, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of April 10, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 296

(USS 238, USNS 58) 104

(USS 69, USNS 35) 71

(47 Deployed, 24 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 1 1 2 11 22 67 104

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is in Sasebo, Japan. The America ARG consists of USS America (LHA-6), Amphibious Squadron 11 and USS Green Bay (LPD-20).

In the South China Sea

A guided-missile destroyer passed by China’s Mischief Reef artificial island installation in a freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea, according to a statement from U.S. 7th Fleet.

“USS Milius (DDG-69) demonstrated that Mischief Reef, a low-tide elevation in it its natural state, is not entitled to a territorial sea under international law,” reads the statement.

“This freedom of navigation operation (‘FONOP’) upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea. The United States engaged in ‘normal operations’ within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef.”

Mischief Reef, which lies in the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan. But Beijing built up the island and placed military infrastructure on it to assert its claims.

The Makin Island ARG – with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked – is operating in the South China Sea ahead of the start of this week’s Balikatan 2023 exercise.

“From April 11 to 28, more than 17,600 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the U.S. military will participate in Balikatan 2023, an annual bilateral exercise between the two allies and the largest iteration of Balikatan to date,” reads a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Manila.

“This year marks the 38th iteration of the exercise, incorporating training activities throughout the Philippines.”

About 12,200 U.S. military personnel and 5,400 AFP personnel will train together for maritime security, amphibious operations, live-fire training, urban and aviation operations, cyber defense, counterterrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness, according to the U.S. Embassy’s release. The exercise is a marked expansion from Balikatan 2022’s 9,000 participants.

“Field training exercise events will take place across the Philippines to test the Allies’ capabilities in combined arms live-fire, information and intelligence sharing, communications between maneuver units, logistics operations, amphibious operations, and many other skill sets,” reads the statement.

Balikatan is a Tagalog term that means “shoulder-to-shoulder” or “sharing the load together.”

USS Makin Island (LHD-8), the flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, left Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 9 for a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. The ARG also includes amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26) and USS Anchorage (LPD-23).

During the deployment to the Western Pacific, the ARG has worked with other U.S. assets, including Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, P-8A Poseidon aircraft and personnel from U.S. 7th Fleet and CTF 72, 73, 75, 76/3, Destroyer Squadron 7 and Amphibious Squadron 7. Task Force 76/3 was recently formed as a result of merging the staffs of the Navy’s TF 76 and the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

The MEU includes the aviation combat element with the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 flying F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the “Ugly Angels” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (Reinforced) flying MV-22B Ospreys; the Battalion Landing team of 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines; and Combat Logistics Battalion 13 making up the logistics combat element.

In the Philippine Sea

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway the Philippine Sea. The Nimitz CSG deployed from the West Coast on Dec. 3 and chopped into U.S. 7th Fleet on Dec. 16.

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group conducted a trilateral maritime exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Republic of Korea Navy from April 3 to 4, USNI News reported.

Over the weekend, the People’s Liberation Army sortied 70 military aircraft and 11 warships near Taiwan following President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit with House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), according to The Wall Street Journal.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Aircraft carrier



USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and is embarked on Nimitz.

USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

USS Decatur (DDG-73), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Mediterranean

The George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is in the Mediterranean Sea. The United States has decided to extend the deployment of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group to provide options to policymakers after last week’s deadly attacks in Syria by Iran-backed forces. The Bush CSG has been out for eight months. The defense secretary must approve any strike group extension past seven months.

Carrier Strike Group 1

Carrier



USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), homeported in Norfolk, Va. Last week, the Navy announced that Bush received the Battle Efficiency Award for East Coast aircraft carriers.

Carrier Air Wing 7

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Bush and includes:

The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

USS Nitze (DDG-94), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

In the Eastern Pacific

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Eastern Pacific conducting a group sail outside the normal Southern California Operating Areas. Now that the ships in the CSG have completed their Basic Training Phase, which is primarily focused on individual ship training, the group sail takes advantage of the fact the ships are together at sea which provides a training opportunity to improve interoperability and coordination among Strike Group units in preparation for an upcoming deployment.

“Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) completed Tailored Ship’s Training Availability/Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP) while out to sea in the 3rd Fleet area of operations, Apr. 4,” according to the Navy

“Vinson’s completion of TSTA/FEP allows the ship and crew to complete The Basic Phase and transition to the Advanced/Integrated Phase… The ship will next undergo Group Sail as the flagship for CSG-1 and alongside CVW-2 and Destroyer Squadron ONE. Later this year, the Vinson Carrier Strike Group will conduct Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) as the final part of the Integrated Phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan.”

The CSG is the first to go to sea with key elements of Project Overmatch that will support the joint tactical network of the future.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.