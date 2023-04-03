Home » Documents » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 3, 2023

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 3, 2023

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of April 3, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway
296
(USS 238, USNS 58)		 107
(USS 72, USNS 35)		  67
(41 Deployed, 26 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
5 1 1 10 23 67 107

In Japan

Lt. Cmdr. Phillip Chitty gives a tour to Japanese nationals on the flight deck aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), during a cultural exchange event, while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 29, 2023. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan. Last week, Ronald Reagan received the Battle Efficiency Award for West Coast aircraft carriers.

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is in Sasebo, Japan. The America ARG consists of America, Amphibious Squadron 11 and USS Green Bay (LPD-20).

In Busan, Republic of Korea

Marine Corps Lt. Col. Aaron Trent, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, exits an F-35B Lighting II aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island, March 31, 2023. US Navy Photo

The Makin Island ARG/MEU joined in SSang Yong (Twin Dragon) 2023, which included the first large-scale amphibious exercise in the Republic of Korea in five years. The exercise started last week and ended Monday. The ARG and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are now in Busan, Republic of Korea.

USS Makin Island (LHD-8), the flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, left Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 9 for a deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

as Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Michael Evans, left, and Chief Electronics Technician Justin Pinter pilot a landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, to amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), April 1, 2023. US Navy Photo

The ARG also includes amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26) and USS Anchorage (LPD-23).

During the deployment to the Western Pacific, the ARG has worked with other U.S. assets, including Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, P-8A Poseidon aircraft and personnel from U.S. 7th Fleet and CTF 72, 73, 75, 76/3, Destroyer Squadron 7 and Amphibious Squadron 7. Task Force 76/3 was recently formed as a result of merging the staffs of the Navy’s TF 76 and the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

The MEU includes the aviation combat element with the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 flying F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the “Ugly Angels” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (Reinforced) flying MV-22B Ospreys; the Battalion Landing team of 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines; and Combat Logistics Battalion 13 making up the logistics combat element.

In the East China Sea

Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) pose for a photo with visitors during a shipboard tour while moored in Busan, Republic of Korea March 30, 2023. US Navy Photo

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the East China Sea. USS Nimitz (CVN-68) joined in the SSang Yong (Twin Dragon) 2023 exercise. The Nimitz CSG also participated in a large anti-submarines warfare exercise with the South Korean and Japanese navies. The Nimitz CSG deployed from the West Coast on Dec. 3 and chopped into U.S. 7th Fleet on Dec. 16.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Navy Sailors lower the union jack aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) as the ship gets underway on April 2, 2023. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier
USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Republic of Korea students pose for a photo on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on March 29, 2023. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

Sailors conduct routine maintenance on a Mark 45 5-inch gun aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) on March 22, 2023. US Navy Photo

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Pizano, from Norwalk, Calif., establishes communications with a helicopter during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG-73) on March 25, 2023. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and is embarked on Nimitz.

  • USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
  • USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.
  • USS Decatur (DDG-73), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Ionian Sea

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Christopher Paredes, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), monitors a screen during bridge operations while transiting the Strait of Messina, March 31, 2023. US Navy Photo

The George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in the Ionian Sea. The United States has decided to extend the deployment of the George H.W. Bush carrier strike group to provide options to policymakers after last week’s deadly attacks in Syria by Iran-backed forces, Reuters reported.

U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and commander of U.S. European Command visited aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) at sea in late March.

Carrier Strike Group 1

Ens. Brent Humphrey, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), is pinned during a commissioning ceremony, April 2, 2023. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), homeported in Norfolk, Va. Last week, it was announced the Bush received the Battle Efficiency Award for East Coast aircraft carriers.

Carrier Air Wing 7

Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) walk behind the shot line before an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, launches from the flight deck, March 28, 2023. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Bush and includes:

  • The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), transits the Strait of Messina with the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), right and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), March 31, 2023. US Navy Photo

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG-94) sails alongside the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) during a replenishment-at-sea, March 26, 2023. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

  • USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.
  • USS Nitze (DDG-94), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) underway conducting routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. US Navy Photo

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Area.

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) returned to port Sunday after about a month at sea as part of its composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) ahead of a planned deployment.

In the Eastern Pacific

Chief Logistics Specialist Steve Mayo, a native of San Diego, Calif., conducts a uniform inspection in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70). April 1, 2023. US Navy Photo

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas conducting exercises ahead of a planned deployment. The CSG will be the first to go to sea with key elements of Project Overmatch that will support the joint tactical network of the future.

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is also underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.

 