Destroyer USS John Finn Joins U.S. Forward-Deployed Forces in Japan

Destroyer USS John Finn (DDG-113) is now part of the forward-deployed naval forces in Yokosuka, Japan, the Navy announced this week.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer pulled into Yokosuka on Saturday, U.S. 7th Fleet said in a news release. It’s now part of Commander, Task Force 71 (CTF-71) and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 on Monday.

“Maintaining the most advanced ships and a forward-deployed naval force (FDNF) capability supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan and the security, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. This allows the most rapid response times possible for maritime and joint forces, and brings the most capable ships with the greatest amount of striking power and operational capability to bear in the timeliest manner,” 7th Fleet said in the release.

A Flight IIA Arleigh Burke, John Finn is outfitted with the ballistic missile defense system as part of its Baseline 9 Aegis combat system.

Finn, commissioned in 2017, was the first destroyer to be completed as part of the Navy’s restart of the Burke line after the Pentagon stopped development of the next-generation guided missile cruiser and capped the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer at three hulls.

“The dedicated crew will be a key part of our mission to work with our Allies and partners, and ensure we remain committed to maritime security in the region and uphold the promise of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” CTF-71 commander Capt. Walter Mainor said of the destroyer in the news release.

John Finn is taking the place of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG-67), Stars and Stripes reported. The Navy plans to decommission Shiloh in Fiscal Year 2024, according to the FY 2023 30-year shipbuilding plan.

John Finn was previously based at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.,

USS Shoup (DDG-86), another Flight IIA destroyer, moved to Yokosuka in December, DESRON 15 announced at the time.

The destroyer is named after John William Finn, who earned the Medal of Honor for his actions during the attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II.