The following is a collected list of Navy flag and Marine general officer promotions. Unlike previous lists from the Department of the Navy, this list does not include the position assigned. A Navy spokesperson told USNI News the assignments for these officers will be made available later this year.

Navy Promotions

Rear Adm. (lower half) Stephen D. Barnett for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Barnett is currently serving as commander, Navy Region Hawaii, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael W. Baze for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Baze is currently serving as commander, Navy Personnel Command; and deputy chief of naval personnel, Millington, Tennessee.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Richard T. Brophy Jr., for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Brophy is currently serving as chief of Naval Air Training, Corpus Christi, Texas.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Joseph F. Cahill III, for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Cahill is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group Fifteen, San Diego, California.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Jeffrey J. Czerewko for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Czerewko is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group Four, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Brian L. Davies for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Davies is currently serving as commander, Submarine Group Two, with additional duties as deputy commander, Second Fleet, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael P. Donnelly for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Donnelly is currently serving as commander, Task Force Seven Zero; and commander, Carrier Strike Group Five, Yokosuka, Japan.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Kenneth W. Epps for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Epps is currently serving as commander, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Rick Freedman for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Freedman is currently serving as deputy assistant director, Operations, Strategy, and Education and Training, Defense Heath Agency, with additional duties as chief of the Dental Corps, Falls Church, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Daniel P. Martin for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Martin is currently serving as director, Maritime Operations, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Casey J. Moton for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Moton is currently serving as program executive officer, Unmanned and Small Combatants (PEO USC), Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Richard E. Seif Jr., for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Seif is currently serving as commander, Submarine Group Seven; commander, Task Force Seven Four; and commander, Task Force Five Four, Yokosuka, Japan.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Paul C. Spedero Jr., for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Spedero is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Stephen R. Tedford for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Tedford is currently serving as program executive officer for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons, Patuxent River, Maryland.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Derek A. Trinque for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Trinque is currently serving as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven; commander, Task Force Seven Six; and commander, Amphibious Force, Seventh Fleet, Okinawa, Japan.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Dennis Velez for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Velez is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group Ten, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Darryl L. Walker for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Walker is currently serving as commander, Combined Joint Task Force, Cyber, Tenth Fleet, Fort Meade, Maryland.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Jeromy B. Williams for appointment to the grade of rear admiral. Williams is currently serving as commander, Special Operations Command Pacific, U.S. Special Operations Command, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii.

Capt. Brian J. Anderson for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Anderson is currently serving as assistant commander, Supply Chain Policy and Management, Naval Supply Systems Command, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Capt. Eric J. Anduze for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Anduze is currently serving as assistant chief of staff, Naval Air Force Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia.

Capt. Amy N. Bauernschmidt for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Bauernschmidt is currently serving as commanding officer, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), San Diego, California.

Capt. Walter D. Brafford for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Brafford is currently serving as deputy chief, Operations, Plans and Readiness, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Falls Church, Virginia.

Capt. Michael B. Devore for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Devore is currently serving as chief of staff, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, San Diego, California.

Capt. Thomas J. Dickinson for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Dickinson is currently serving as chief operating officer and principal military deputy, Navy Regional Maintenance Center / Surface Ship Maintenance and Modernization (NAVSEA 21), Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C.

Capt. Thomas A. Donovan for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Donovan is currently serving as executive officer to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Washington, D.C.

Capt. Frederic C. Goldhammer for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Goldhammer is currently serving as special assistant to the assistant deputy chief of naval operations for Warfighting Requirements and Capabilities (N9), Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C.

Capt. Robert J. Hawkins for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Hawkins is currently serving as director, Commander’s Action Group, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Falls Church, Virginia.

Capt. Joshua C. Himes for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Himes is currently serving as chief of staff, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland.

Capt. Ian L. Johnson for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Johnson is currently serving as chief of staff, Navy Installations Command, Washington, D.C.

Capt. Neil A. Koprowski for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Koprowski is currently serving as branch head, Programming Division (N801), Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C.

Capt. Paul J. Lanzilotta for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Lanzilotta is currently serving as commanding officer, USS Gerald R Ford (CVN-78), Norfolk, Virginia.

Capt. Joshua Lasky for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Lasky is currently serving as assistant deputy director for global operations, Joint Staff, Washington, D.C.

Capt. Donald W. Marks for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Marks is currently serving as executive assistant to the commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Capt. Craig T. Mattingly for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Mattingly is currently serving as senior military advisor to the secretary of the Navy, Washington, D.C.

Capt. Andrew T. Miller for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Miller is currently serving as chief of staff, U.S. Submarine Forces Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia.

Capt. Kurtis A. Mole for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Mole is currently serving as information warfare commander, Carrier Strike Group Five, Yokosuka, Japan.

Capt. Lincoln M. Reifsteck for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Reifsteck is currently serving as branch head, Undersea Warfare Division, N973, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C.

Capt. Frank A. Rhodes IV for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Rhodes is currently serving as executive assistant to the chief of naval operations, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C.

Capt. Frank G. Schlereth III for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Schlereth is currently serving as executive assistant, Director, Defense Intelligence Agency, Washington, D.C.

Capt. Thomas E. Shultz for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Shultz is currently serving as executive assistant to the under secretary of the Navy, Washington, D.C.

Capt. Kevin R. Smith for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Smith is currently serving as major program manager for Constellation Class Frigate Program, Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants, Washington, D.C.

Capt. Julie M. Treanor for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Treanor is currently serving as chief of staff, N40, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C.

Capt. Todd S. Weeks for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Weeks is currently serving as major program manager for attack submarines, Program Executive Office Submarines, Washington, D.C.

Capt. Todd E. Whalen for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Whalen is currently serving as chief of staff, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia.

Capt. Dianna Wolfson for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Wolfson is currently serving as commander, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Norfolk, Virginia.

Capt. Forrest O. Young for appointment to the grade of rear admiral (lower half). Young is currently serving as director, Aviation Officer Career Management and Distribution Division (PERS-43), Navy Personnel Command, Millington, Tennessee.

Marine Corps Promotions

Col. David R. Everly for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Everly is currently serving as chief of staff, 2d Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Col. Kelvin W. Gallman for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Gallman is currently serving as senior military advisor to the Secretary of the Navy, Washington, D.C.

Col. Adolfo Garcia Jr., for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Garcia is currently serving as director, U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Liaison, Office of Legislative Affairs, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Washington, D.C.

Col. Matthew T. Good for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Good is currently serving as director, U.S. Senate Congressional Liaison, Office of Legislative Affairs, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Washington, D.C.

Col. Trevor Hall for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Hall is currently serving chief of staff, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia.

Col. Richard D. Joyce for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Joyce is currently serving as commanding officer, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Corps Air Station, New River, North Carolina.

Col. Omar J. Randall for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Randall is currently serving as director, Logistics Combat Element Integration Division, Combat Development and Integration, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Quantico, Virginia.

Col. Robert S. Weiler for appointment to the grade of brigadier general. Weiler is currently serving as military secretary to the commandant of the Marine Corps, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Washington, D.C.