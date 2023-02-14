DIA Report on Iranian UAVs in Ukraine

The following is the Feb. 14, 2023, Defense Intelligence Agency report, Iranian UAVs in Ukraine: A Visual Comparison.

From the report

This product provides a visual comparison of UAVs used by Russian forces in Ukraine and Iranian UAVs used to attack U.S. and partner interests in the Middle East. Photos of UAV debris and components from Ukraine are consistent with systems showcased at military expos and other venues in the Middle East. This analysis confirms Russia’s use of various Iranian lethal UAVs in its war in Ukraine.

Download the document here.