USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Feb. 13, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Feb. 13, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 294

(USS 238, USNS 56) 100

(USS 65, USNS 35) 52

(40 Deployed, 12 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 1 0 1 11 19 68 100

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) – consisting of USS America (LHA-6), Amphibious Squadron 11 and USS Green Bay (LPD 20) – remains underway in the Philippine Sea.

In the South China Sea

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is operating in the South China Sea. The Nimitz CSG deployed from the West Coast on Dec. 3 and chopped into U.S. 7th Fleet on Dec. 16.

According to the Navy, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting integrated expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea.

“The mobility and sustainability provided by amphibious platforms gives the Navy and Marine Corps team an asymmetric advantage in a maritime environment. The Nimitz ESF’s ability to operate seamlessly and simultaneously on the sea, ashore, and in the air, represents the unique value of amphibious capability provided by the Makin Island ARG and 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit,” reads a statement from the Navy.

“The 13th MEU, combined with the amphibious capabilities of the ARG, enables [them] to employ the versatile capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force … Task Force 76/3 is supporting ESF as part of the Noble Fusion campaign of learning and experimentation for 7th Fleet, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and the greater Navy and Marine Corps team.”

Carrier Strike Group 11

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA 146 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and is embarked on Nimitz.

USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

USS Decatur (DDG-73), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

USS Makin Island (LHD-8), the flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, left Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 9 for a deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

The ARG includes Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26) and USS Anchorage (LPD-23). During the deployment to the Western Pacific, the ARG has worked with other U.S. assets, including Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, P-8A Poseidon aircraft and personnel from U.S. 7th Fleet and CTF 72, 73, 75, 76/3, Destroyer Squadron 7, and Amphibious Squadron 7. Task Force 76/3 was recently formed as a result of merging the staffs of the Navy’s TF 76 and the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

The MEU includes the aviation combat element with the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 flying F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the “Ugly Angels” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (Reinforced) flying MV-22B Ospreys; the Battalion Landing team of 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines; and Combat Logistics Battalion 13 making up the logistics combat element.

In the Eastern Mediterranean

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) was ordered to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea near Turkey in case the country requests additional earthquake assistance, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters Feb. 8.

Carrier Strike Group 10



Carrier

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 7

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Bush and includes:

The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

USS Nitze (DDG-94), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is underway in the Western Atlantic. Ford is conducting flight operations in support of carrier qualifications.

USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79), and USS Philippine Sea (CG-58) responded to recover debris from the Chinese surveillance balloon that the U.S. military downed Feb. 4. Navy and Coast Guard assets are working together to secure the debris field and conduct debris recovery. U.S. Navy divers have been conducting underwater debris recovery.

On Monday, USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) was moored at its homeport at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Va., to drop off recovered material. Counterintelligence agents with the FBI are set to lead a forensic analysis of the balloon and the surveillance package at labs in Quantico, Va., once they’re in receipt of the remains. An official told USNI News that the amphibious warship would return to the crash site.

Carter Hall departed as contracted commercial offshore supply vessel HOS Rosebud arrived off Myrtle Beach with additional divers and recovery equipment to continue the search. A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed to USNI News on Thursday that Rosebud had been contracted to bring additional capabilities to the search but did not elaborate on the units embarked. High sea states off the South Carolina coast through this past weekend affected boating conditions and hampered search crews as they continued to hunt for the pieces of the balloon and its surveillance package about six miles off the coast from Myrtle Beach.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.