USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Jan. 3, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Jan. 3, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 293

(USS 238, USNS 55) 101

(USS 68, USNS 33) 40

(37 Deployed, 3 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 1 0 1 13 19 67 101

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan is in port in Yokosuka, Japan. USS America (LHA-6) is in its homeport in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) chopped into U.S. 7th Fleet on Dec. 16 and is now operating in the Philippine Sea, northeast of Luzon. The CSG deployed from the West Coast on Dec. 3.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy Liaoning Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is operating in the East China Sea following two weeks in the Philippine Sea. The CSG is now likely heading home after its brief Western Pacific patrol, reported USNI News.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Aircraft carrier



USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA 146 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and is embarked on Nimitz.

USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

USS Decatur (DDG-73), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the South China Sea

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are in the South China Sea off the coast of Vietnam. Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8), the flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, left Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 9 for a deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

The ARG includes Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26) and USS Anchorage (LPD-23). During the deployment to the Western Pacific the ARG has worked with other U.S. assets including, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, P-8A Poseidon aircraft and personnel from U.S. 7th Fleet and CTF 72, 73, 75, 76/3, Destroyer Squadron 7, and Amphibious Squadron 7. Task Force 76/3 recently formed as a result of merging the staffs on Navy’s TF 76 and the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force.



The MEU includes the aviation combat element with the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 flying F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the “Ugly Angels” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (Reinforced) flying MV-22B Ospreys; the logistics combat element made up of Combat Logistics Battalion 13; and the ground combat element with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines.

In Marseille, France

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in port in Marseille, France, after arriving on Dec. 29, 2022. On Dec. 28, guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG-94) pulled into Civitavecchia, Italy, and on Dec. 30, guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55) pulled into Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Carrier

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), homeported in Norfolk, Va.



Carrier Air Wing 7

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Bush and includes:

The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.



Destroyer Squadron

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

USS Nitze (DDG-94), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.