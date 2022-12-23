Biden Signs FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act

President Joe Biden on Friday signed the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act into law, while both the House and Senate passed the FY 2023 defense funding bill this week.

The House and Senate each passed the agreement version of the policy bill earlier this month.

“America’s global leadership is not only measured in our modern military capabilities but in our strength and vitality here at home. With this NDAA, Congress authorizes a 4.6 percent pay raise to offset inflation, lowers food prices by directing more funding to commissaries, raises the Basic Housing Allowance, expands eligibility for the Basic Needs Allowance, and enhances support for child care,” House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) said in a statement.

The FY 2023 policy legislation authorizes the Navy to buy 11 battle force ships – two Virginia-class submarines, three Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, one Constellation-class frigate, one San Antonio-class transport dock, two Expeditionary Fast Transport ships, one T-ATS 6 Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ship and one T-AO-205 John Lewis-class fleet oiler.

Lawmakers authorized a $45 billion increase for national defense over the Biden administration’s initial FY 2023 budget proposal.

Meanwhile, the defense spending bill, part of a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package for FY 2023, passed the Senate on Thursday and the House on Friday. But it’s unclear if Biden will sign the bill before the current continuing resolution expires tonight.

The government has been operating under a continuing resolution since Oct. 1. Under a CR, the Pentagon cannot spend money on new programs and funding is restricted to the prior fiscal year’s levels.

The first CR funded the government through Dec. 16. Lawmakers signed a second CR last week to finish working out the larger spending deal. That CR funds the government through Dec 23.

Appropriators in the omnibus allotted funding for a $45 billion increase to the Biden administration proposal.