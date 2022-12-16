President Biden Signs Continuing Resolution; Senate Passes NDAA Fiscal Year 2023

President Joe Biden on Friday signed a stopgap bill that will keep the government funded for another week while lawmakers work on a final spending framework.

The continuing resolution, the second one for Fiscal Year 2023, keeps the government funded through Dec. 23. The first CR was set to expire tonight.

The Senate passed the measure on Thursday following the House’s passage on Wednesday.

Under a CR, the Defense Department cannot spend money on new programs and funding is restricted to the prior year’s levels.

Lawmakers earlier this week reached a deal for a larger FY 2023 spending package and are still working out the details.

“I am encouraged by the agreement we have reached on a framework that provides a path forward to enact an omnibus next week,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement following the House’s passage of the CR. “The House and Senate Appropriations Committees are working around the clock to negotiate the details of spending bills that will be supported by the House and Senate.”

Meanwhile, the Senate on Thursday also passed the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which now will go to Biden for his signature.

“This year’s NDAA includes targeted investments, needed reforms, and enhanced oversight. It addresses a broad range of pressing issues, from strategic competition with China and Russia, to disruptive technologies like hypersonics, AI, and quantum computing, to modernizing our ships, aircraft, and other equipment,” Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement on Thursday.

The defense policy bill authorizes the Navy to buy 11 battleforce ships – two Virginia-class submarines, three Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, one Constellation-class frigate, one San Antonio-class transport dock, two Expeditionary Fast Transport ships, one T-ATS 6 Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ship and one T-AO-205 John Lewis-class fleet oiler.