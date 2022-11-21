Home » Documents » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Nov. 21, 2022

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Nov. 21, 2022

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Nov. 21, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway
292
(USS 236, USNS 56)		 106
(USS 70, USNS 36)		  62
(46 Deployed, 16 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
4 5 2 13 27 55 106

In the Philippine Sea

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 units conduct tri-lateral operations with JS Setogiri (DD-156) of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and HMAS Stalwart (A304) of the Royal Australian Navy on Nov. 20, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Philippine Sea. Last week, the strike group completed its participation in Exercise Malabar 2022, which wrapped up on Nov. 15.

Malabar started in 1992 with the United States and India, but now Japan and Australia also participate. This year’s Malabar exercise included aircraft and personnel from Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. in the Philippine Sea, off the coast of Japan, according to the NavyJapan was the exercise lead for 2022.

U.S. Malabar participants were USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), CSG 5, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) and guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG-69).

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force assets were JS Hyuga (DDH-181), JS Shiranui(DD-120),JS Takanami (DD-115), JS Oumi (AOE 426) and a P-1 aircraft.

The Indian Navy sent a Shivalik-class FFG, a Kamorta-Class Corvette, a P-8I aircraft. Marine Commandos (MARCOS) personnel also participated for India.

Australia sent Submarine HMAS Farncomb (SSG-74), frigate HMAS Arunta (FFH 151) and replenishment oiler HMAS Stalwart (A304). In addition, the Royal Australian Air Force P-8A maritime patrol aircraft participated in support of the Royal Australian Navy.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Ships from the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Royal Navy, Royal Australian Navy and Royal Canadian Navy steam in formation during Keen Sword 23, in the Philippine Sea on Nov. 14, 2022. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Evan Williams, from Columbia, South Carolina, attaches a C-2A Greyhound, attached to the Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 30 Det. 5, to a catapult shuttle on the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), in the Philippine Sea on Nov. 18, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Tiger Tails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.
  • The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, USS Chancellorsville (CG-62), steams in formation with Royal Australian Navy supply ship, HMAS Stalwart (A304), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 20, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Chancellorsville (CG-62), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Seaman Juan Camacho, from Fantino, Dominican Republic, conducts duties as the helmsman aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG-69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 16, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. Destroyers from Destroyer Squadron 15 are also assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group.

  • USS Milius (DDG-69), homeported in Yokosuka.

In Sasebo, Japan

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS); Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Masayuki Kishimoto, JMSDF Sasebo Repair and Supply Facility commander; Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Col. Tetsuo Fukuzoe, JGSDF 16th Infantry Regiment commander; salute during the closing ceremony of Exercise Keen Sword 2023 at CFAS on Nov. 18, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS America (LHA-6) remains in its homeport in Sasebo, Japan

In Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

USS Makin Island (LHD-8) pulls into Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Nov. 20, 2022. Photo by Ed. Schaefer used with permission

Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8), the flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, left Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 9 for a deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. The Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked includes Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26) and USS Anchorage (LPD-23).

Makin Island and Anchorage pulled into Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam over the weekend.

John P. Murtha returned to port in San Diego to correct a casualty in the ship’s lube oil system. Repairs took two days and the ship departed again on Nov.17, reported USNI News.

The ARG/MEU includes the aviation combat element with the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 flying F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the “Ugly Angels” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (Reinforced) flying MV-22B Ospreys; the logistics combat element made up of Combat Logistics Battalion 13; and the ground combat element with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines.

In the Middle Pacific

Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA-7), speaks to the crew during an all-hands call in the hangar bay Nov. 17, 2022. US Navy Photo

Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is in the Mid-Pacific – transiting home to San Diego, Calif. Tripoli departed Naval Station San Diego for an independent deployment to the Western Pacific on May 2.

In the Adriatic Sea

Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), guide an F/A 18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, onto the catapult during flight operations on Nov. 13, 2022. US Navy Photo

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) remains on station in the Adriatic Sea. Early last week, Rear Adm. John Meier, Commander Naval Air Forces Atlantic, visited the strike group. The CSG is participating in NATO maneuvers in the Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea throughout November, bringing together five aircraft carriers.

As reported by USNI News last week, U.S. aircraft carriers USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) and USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) will exercise with aircraft carriers from France, Italy and the United Kingdom as part of a joint operation across Europe meant to show NATO interoperability, the Pentagon announced Thursday. The two American carrier strike groups, their embarked air wings and escorts will be operating in the North Atlantic Ocean, North Sea and Mediterranean Sea along with the U.K. Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), Italian carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) and the French FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91).

Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) is operating in the Mediterranean Sea. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, who assumed command of the group on July 1, is embarked aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) as SNMG 2’s flagship.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Shuheim Bradley, from Niagara Falls, N.Y., assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), monitors cameras on the flight deck, Nov. 18, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 7

A MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, delivers cargo to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77), during a replenishment-at-sea with the supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Nov. 12, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Bush and includes:

  • The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Lt. Cmdr. Michael Dennison, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), participates in an air defense exercise with Italian navy frigate ITS Carabiniere (F 593), Nov. 15, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG, salutes side boys as he arrives aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG-99) on Nov. 15, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

  • USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.
  • USS Nitze (DDG-94), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

In the Eastern Atlantic

A view from USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116) of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) as it prepares to leave Portsmouth, England, Nov. 18, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway after a port call in Portsmouth, U.K. The CSG is participating in NATO exercises. According to NATO, “NATO navies are holding maneuvers in the Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea throughout November, bringing together five aircraft carriers, numerous warships and thousands of sailors. Carrier activities will include anti-submarine and air warfare drills, deck-to-deck aircraft transfers and at-sea resupplying.”

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) left Naval Station Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 4, 2022, and will operate throughout the Atlantic, exercise with allies and partners and operationally employ the carrier air wing for the first time.

Ford features 23 new technologies, including the Electro-Magnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), the Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG), the Dual-Band Radar, Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWE) and the new A1B nuclear reactor design.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Sailors hoist a flag staff aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116) as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, as the ship ports in Portsmouth, England on Nov. 14, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) transits to Portsmouth, England, for the ship’s second international port visit, Nov. 14, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Ford and includes nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Ragin’ Bulls” of VFA-37 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Black Lions” of VFA-213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bear Aces” of VAW-124 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Tridents” of HSC-9 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Spartans” of HSM-70 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Normandy (CG-60) moors in its namesake region of France while underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Nov. 14, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Lt. Sephora Fortune stands on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116) as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, as the ship departs from Portsmouth, England, Nov. 18, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

  • USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.
  • USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) homeported in North Charleston, SC.

The CSG also includes fleet logistics ships USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE-5) and USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO-188).

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.