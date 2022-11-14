USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Nov. 14, 2022

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Nov. 14, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 292

(USS 236, USNS 56) 105

(USS 69, USNS 36) 63

(51 Deployed, 12 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 5 3 2 13 26 56 105

In the Philippine Sea

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Philippine Sea. Last week, the strike group participated in the start of Exercise Malabar 2022. The exercise includes aircraft and personnel from Australia, India, Japan, and the U.S. in the Philippine Sea, off the coast of Japan, according to the Navy. Japan is this year’s exercise lead.

Malabar started in 1992 with the United States and India, but now Japan and Australia also participate.

“This is the third time that all four nations have participated in Malabar to advance the collective planning, integration and employment of advanced warfare tactics between participating nations,” the Navy said in a news release.

“This year’s at-sea exercise includes a variety of high-end tactical training events, submarine integration, anti-submarine warfare training, air defense exercises, multinational replenishment-at-sea operations, communications drills, joint warfighting planning scenarios, gunnery exercise, and maritime interdiction operations.”

For the U.S. contingent, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), CSG 5, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) and guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG-69) joined for the drills.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force assets that joined for Malabar are JS Hyuga (DDH-181), JS Shiranui (DD-120),JS Takanami (DD-115), JS Oumi (AOE 426) and a P-1 aircraft.

A Shivalik-class FFG, a Kamorta-Class Corvette, a P-8I aircraft, and Marine Commandos (MARCOS) personnel are taking part in Malabar for the Indian Navy.

Submarine HMAS Farncomb (SSG-74), frigate HMAS Arunta (FFH 151), replenishment oiler HMAS Stalwart (A304), in addition to a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, are participating on behalf of the Royal Australian Navy.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Aircraft carrier



USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Tiger Tails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.

The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers

USS Chancellorsville (CG-62), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. Destroyers from Destroyer Squadron 15 are also assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group.

USS Milius (DDG-69), homeported in Yokosuka.

In the Tasman Sea

Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) made a port call to Hobart, Tasmania last week – arriving there Wednesday and departing on Sunday, according to local reports. The ship is expected to transit home and return to San Diego, Calif.

Tripoli departed Naval Station San Diego, Calif., for an independent deployment to the Western Pacific on May 2. For the first half of its deployment, Tripoli had been operating under the “lightning carrier” or “assault carrier” concept, in which it had more than a dozen F-35Bs aboard during its Pacific deployment. Tripoli then transitioned to an amphibious ready force with the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) embarked.

In Sasebo, Japan

USS America (LHA-6) remains in its homeport in Sasebo, Japan

In the Adriatic Sea

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group remains on station in the Adriatic Sea.

Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) is operating in the Mediterranean Sea. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, who assumed command of the group on July 1, is embarked aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) as SNMG 2’s flagship.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Carrier

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 7

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Bush and includes:

The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

USS Nitze (DDG-94), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

In Portsmouth, U.K.

According to ship spotters, the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is at anchor in the Solent – the strait between England and the Isle of Wight – ahead of a port call in Portsmouth, U.K.

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) left Naval Station Norfolk, Va,. on Oct. 4, 2022, and will operate throughout the Atlantic, exercise with allies and partners and operationally employ the carrier air wing for the first time.

Ford features 23 new technologies, including the Electro-Magnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), the Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG), the Dual-Band Radar, Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWE) and the new A1B nuclear reactor design.

Carrier Strike Group 12





Carrier



USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Ford and includes nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of VFA-37 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Black Lions” of VFA-213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of VAW-124 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Tridents” of HSC-9 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Spartans” of HSM-70 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser



USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.



Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) homeported in North Charleston, SC.

The CSG also includes fleet logistics ships USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE-5) and USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO-188).

In the Middle Pacific

Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8), the flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, left Naval Base San Diego on Wednesday for a deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. The Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked includes Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26) and USS Anchorage (LPD-23). Makin Island and John P. Murtha left San Diego on Wednesday, while Anchorage left on Tuesday, Nov. 8, reported USNI News.

The ARG/MEU includes the aviation combat element with the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 flying F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the “Ugly Angels” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (Reinforced) flying MV-22B Ospreys; the logistics combat element made up of Combat Logistics Battalion 13; and the ground combat element with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.