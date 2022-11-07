USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Nov. 7, 2022

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Nov. 7, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 292

(USS 236, USNS 56) 103

(USS 67, USNS 36) 60

(43 Deployed, 17 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 5 2 2 13 26 55 103

In the Western Pacific

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Western Pacific. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) following the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force International Fleet Review in Yokosuka and Sagami Wan on Nov. 6.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday met with Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Adm. Sakai Ryo in Tokyo. Gilday – who attended the fleet review and the Western Pacific Naval Symposium – also met with Australian Chief of Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond in Japan. During a visit to South Korea on Nov. 3 and 4, Gilday met with the Chief of Naval Operations of the Republic of Korea Navy Adm. Lee, Jong-Ho, and Commander, Republic of Korea Fleet Vice Adm. Kang, Dong Hoon. Gilday also met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, Adm. Cherngchai Chomchoengphaet, and Vietnam Chief of Navy Rear Adm. Tran Thanh Nghiem aboard the JMSDF helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH-183) in the Pacific Ocean.

Wang Dazhong, a vice admiral of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy, attended the Western Pacific Naval Symposium in Yokohama today – one day after Beijing skipped an international fleet review in waters off Japan. The two-day forum brought together the chiefs of 27 navies in the western Pacific. Russia, a member of the biennial gathering, was not invited to the event due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Aircraft carrier



USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Tiger Tails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.

The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers

USS Chancellorsville (CG-62), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. Destroyers from Destroyer Squadron 15 are also assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group.

USS Higgins (DDG-76), homeported in Yokosuka.

In Sydney, Australia

Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is in port in Sydney after arriving on Nov. 4. When Tripoli departs Australia, it’s expected to return to San Diego, Calif.

Tripoli departed Naval Station San Diego, Calif., for an independent deployment to the Western Pacific on May 2. For the first half of its deployment, Tripoli had been operating under the “lightning carrier” or “assault carrier” concept, in which it had more than a dozen F-35Bs aboard during its Pacific deployment. Tripoli then transitioned to an amphibious ready force with the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) embarked.

In Sasebo, Japan

USS America (LHA-6) remains in its homeport in Sasebo, Japan

In the Adriatic Sea

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group just completed a port visit in Spilt, Croatia and is back on station in the Adriatic Sea.

Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) is operating in the Mediterranean Sea. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, who assumed command of the group on July 1, is embarked aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) as SNMG 2’s flagship.

Carrier Strike Group 10



Carrier



USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 7

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Bush and includes:

The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

USS Nitze (DDG-94), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

In the Eastern Atlantic Ocean

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) completed a port visit in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Nov. 1. The CSG is now operating in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean and is expected to make its next port call in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, according to U.K. Defence Journal.

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) left Naval Station Norfolk, Va. on Oct. 4, 2022, and will operate throughout the Atlantic, exercise with allies and partners and operationally employ the carrier air wing for the first time.

Ford features 23 new technologies, including the Electro-Magnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), the Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG), the Dual-Band Radar, Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWE) and the new A1B nuclear reactor design.

Carrier Strike Group 12



Carrier

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., will embark on Ford and includes nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of VFA-37 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Black Lions” of VFA-213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of VAW-124 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Tridents” of HSC-9 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Spartans” of HSM-70 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) homeported in North Charleston, SC.

The CSG also includes fleet logistics ships USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE-5) and USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO-188).

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.