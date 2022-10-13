SECNAV, CNO 247th Navy Birthday Messages

The following are messages from Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday on the service’s 247th birthday.

SECNAV Del Toro’s Birthday Message

Chief Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea’s 247th Birthday Message

Happy Birthday, Shipmates.

Today, we join together to commemorate and celebrate our Navy’s 247th birthday. Together, we continue to stand the watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week – as we have for the past 247 years.

Since our Nation’s founding – through peace, war, and every challenge in between – the U.S. Navy has protected America’s prosperity, sustained our Nation’s influence, supported our Allies and partners, deterred conflict, and when called upon, defended the ideals of freedom in combat. Our Navy’s operations and presence – at home and on the high seas – have underpinned America’s strength as a maritime nation. As we reflect on our shared history and heritage, let us remember the sacrifices of those who sailed before us to keep the seas free and open.

I’ve said it before: this is the most exciting and consequential time to be in the United States Navy. The security of the maritime commons has never been more vital to the prosperity of the globe. With fierce competition challenging our way of life and the rules-based international order, the Navy remains on call and on watch to protect the freedom of the seas so vital to the stability of the world. Of course, our platforms and their capabilities are important attributes, but it is the leadership and dedication of our Navy’s people – Sailors, Civilians, Chiefs, and Officers – that will make the difference in the years to come.

So let us celebrate this important occasion and continue to build our incredible legacy together with our families and loved ones.

Happy 247th birthday, Navy. See you in the Fleet.