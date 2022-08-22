Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Aug. 22, 2022

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Aug. 22, 2022

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Aug. 22, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway
300
(USS 242, USNS 58)		 112
(USS 75, USNS 37)		  74
(52 Deployed, 22 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
0 4 3 11 36 58 112

In Japan

U.S. Navy Lt. Van Den Berg, an F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot assigned to Carrier Air Wing 5, reunites with his wife after returning to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan on Aug. 17, 2022. US Marine Corps Photo

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) has returned to Japan. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), USS Antietam (CG-54), and Destroyer Squadron 15 have returned to their homeport in Yokosuka. The seven fixed-wing squadrons and detachments of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 have returned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. The two embarked helicopter squadrons have returned to Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, reported USNI News.

USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

An F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) launches from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA-7) on Aug. 20, 2022. US Navy Photo

Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) and elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway in the Philippine Sea.

Tripoli departed Naval Station San Diego, Calif., for an independent deployment to the Western Pacific on May 2. The 45,000-ton big-deck amphibious ship has 20 F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters embarked to evaluate the Marines’ “lightning carrier” concept. The Navy and Marine Corps are testing Tripoli’s adjunct capability to a carrier strike group, USNI News previously reported.

In the Ionian Sea

An E/A-18G Growler, attached to the ‘Rooks’ of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 16, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group CSG has been operating in U.S. 6th Fleet since December and is underway in the Ionian Sea. The CSG’s deployment was extended to increase presence in the European theater due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group has entered the 6th Fleet area of responsibility en route to relieve the Harry S. Truman CSG in the Mediterranean Sea.

Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) is operating in the Mediterranean Sea. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, who assumed command on July 1 and is embarked aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) as SNMG 2’s flagship, commands the group.

The United States command SNMG2 through June 2023. Other ships of SNMG2 include Italian Navy Bergamini FREMM-class guided-missile frigate ITS Martinengo (F 596), Italian Navy Logistic support ship LSS Vulcano (A 5335), Turkish Navy Barbaros-class frigate TCG Kemalreis (F-247), German Navy Berlin-class replenishment ship FGS Bonn (A1413), Spanish Navy F100-class air defense frigate ESPS Almirante Juan De Borbón (F-102), French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Provence (D-652) and Hellenic Navy Ellie-class frigate HS Kountouriotis (F-462).

Carrier Strike Group 8

Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class, Justin Halcomb, from Atlanta, Ga., and Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Garrett Hume, from Gardiner, Maine, both assigned to the ‘Blue Blasters’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, inspect a panel on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), on Aug. 14, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the ‘Proud Warriors’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), Aug. 20, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG-96) transits alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), Aug. 20, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

  • USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Gonzalez (DDG-66), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310).

In the Atlantic

Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) pulls alongside the Dry Cargo Ammunition Ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE-13) in preparation for a replenishment-at-sea, Aug. 4, 2022. US Navy Photo

Norfolk, Va., based USS Bataan (LHD-5) left port on Monday morning.

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) left Norfolk, Va., on Aug. 10 and has now entered the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Sailors assigned to USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77), perform flight deck preservation by scrubbing down aboard the ship’s flight deck, Aug. 19, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter Tactical) 3rd Class Chase Out, from Slidell, La., assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, hangs up an aircrew helmet aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) on Aug. 18, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Bush and includes:

  • The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, lands on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55) in the Atlantic Ocean on Aug. 16, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 26

A sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG-103) hoses down the ship during a fresh water washdown on Aug. 14, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.
  • USS Nitze (DDG-94), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

In Lithuania and Latvia

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) enters port in Klaipėda, Lithuania for a scheduled port visit on Aug. 20, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) have been operating in the Baltic Sea. The ARG includes USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), USS Arlington (LPD-24) and USS Gunston Hall(LSD-44). Kearsarge arrived in Klaipeda, Lithuania on Saturday. Arlington and Gunston Hall arrived in Riga, Latvia on Saturday.

The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is based in North Carolina and includes the command element; the aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, 263 (Reinforced); the ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 2/6; and the logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion 26.

Marine Corps 1st. Lt. Seamus Dwyer, a platoon commander assigned to Echo Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), disembarks a Finnish Jehu-class landing craft for a raid training event with Finnish soldiers from the Force Protection Brigade in Uppinniemi, Finland on Aug. 17, 2022. US Marine Corps Photo

The Kearsarge ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron Six. Other Navy units in the ARG include Fleet Surgical Team 2, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4, Naval Beach Group 2 and Beach Master Unit 2.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.