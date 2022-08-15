USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Aug. 15, 2022

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Aug. 15, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 300

(USS 242, USNS 58) 111

(USS 75, USNS 36) 94

(73 Deployed, 21 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 4 3 3 11 31 59 111

In Sasebo, Japan

USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in the Philippine Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Tiger Tails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.

The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Benfold (DDG-65), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is underway in the Philippine Sea.

Tripoli departed Naval Station San Diego, Calif., on an independent deployment to the Western Pacific on May 2. The 45,000-ton big-deck amphibious ship has 20 F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters embarked to evaluate the Marines’ “lightning carrier” concept. The Navy and Marine Corps are testing Tripoli’s adjunct capability to a carrier strike group, USNI News previously reported.

In the Ionian Sea

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Ionian Sea.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has extended the deployment of the Harry S. Truman CSG, its escorts and Carrier Air Wing 1 as a hedge against Russian aggression in Europe.

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) has been operating in the Mediterranean Sea since Austin ordered the strike group to remain on station in December as Russia massed forces along the Ukrainian border.

The George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is expected to relieve the Harry S. Truman CSG in the Mediterranean.

Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) is operating in the Mediterranean Sea. It is commanded by U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, who assumed command on July 1 and is embarked on board the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) as SNMG2’s flagship.

The United States will be in command of SNMG2 through June 2023. Other ships of SNMG2 to include Italian navy Bergamini FREMM-class Guided Missile Frigate ITS Martinengo (F 596), Italian navy Logistic Support Ship LSS Vulcano (A 5335), Turkish navy Barbaros-class Frigate TCG Kemalreis (F-247). German-navy Berlin class replenishment ship FGS Bonn (A1413), Spanish navy F100-class air defense Frigate ESPS Almirante Juan De Borbón (F-102), French navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Provence (D-652) and Hellenic navy Ellie-class Frigate HS Kountouriotis (F-462).

Carrier Strike Group 8

Carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser



USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Gonzalez (DDG-66), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310).

In the Baltic Sea

The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Baltic Sea. The ARG includes USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), USS Arlington (LPD-24) and USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44).

The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is based in North Carolina and includes the command element; the aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, 263 (Reinforced); the ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 2/6; and the logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion 26.

The MEU embarked commands with the Kearsarge ARG include Amphibious Squadron Six, Fleet Surgical Team 2, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4, Naval Beach Group 2 and Beach Master Unit 2.

In the Western Atlantic

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) left Norfolk, Va., on Aug. 10 and is likely headed to U.S. 6th Fleet as part of an increased presence in the European theater due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Carrier

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77)

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., embarked on Bush and includes:

The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119) homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Truxtun (DDG-103) homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Farragut (DDG-99) homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

USS Nitze (DDG-94) homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.