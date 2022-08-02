Report to Congress on Current, Future Unmanned Aircraft Systems

The following is the July 28, 2022, Congressional Research Service report, Unmanned Aircraft Systems: Current and Potential Programs.

Since the dawn of military aviation, the U.S. military has been interested in remotely piloted aircraft. Present-day unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) typically consist of an unmanned aircraft vehicle (UAV) paired with a ground control station. UAS have become ubiquitous in U.S. military operations since the 1990s with the introduction of the MQ-1 Predator.

The U.S. military currently employs several different large UAS, including

the Army’s MQ-1C Gray Eagle,

the Air Force’s MQ-9 Reaper,

the Navy’s MQ-25 Stingray,

the Air Force’s RQ-4 Global Hawk,

the Navy’s MQ-4C Triton, and

the Air Force’s RQ-170 Sentinel.

In addition, several other reported programs are either in development or currently undergoing experimentation. These programs include the Air Force’s B-21 Raider and the Air Force’s RQ-180.

As Congress performs its oversight and authorization functions, it may consider several potential issues associated with UAS programs, including

the cost of manned versus unmanned aircraft,

a lack of acknowledged follow-on programs of record,

the management of UAS acquisitions across the Department of Defense,

the interoperation of UAS with existing force structure, and

export controls of UAS abroad.

