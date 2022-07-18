USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: July 18, 2022

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of July 18, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 298

(USS 241, USNS 57) 113

(USS 74, USNS 39) 83

(59 Deployed, 24 Local )

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 1 10 2 13 28 57 111

In the Philippine Sea

Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is underway in the Philippine Sea.

Tripoli departed Naval Station San Diego, Calif., on an independent deployment to the Western Pacific on May 2. The 45,000-ton big-deck amphibious ship has 20 F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters embarked to evaluate the Marine Corps’ “lightning carrier” concept. The Navy and Marines are testing Tripoli’s adjunct capability to a carrier strike group, USNI News has reported.

Japan-based USS America (LHA-6) is also underway.

In the South China Sea

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the South China Sea after entering through the Balabec Strait from the Philippine Sea last week, USNI News reported.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Tiger Tails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.

The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers



USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. Destroyers from Destroyer Squadron 15 are also assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group.

USS Benfold (DDG-65), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan

In the Middle Pacific

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is in Hawaii participating in RIMPAC 2022.

“Twenty-six nations, 38 surface ships, four submarines, nine national land forces, more than 170 aircraft and approximately 25,000 personnel will participate in the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise scheduled June 29 to Aug. 4, in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California,” according to the Navy.

Ships Participating in RIMPAC 2022:

Australia

Landing helicopter dock HMAS Canberra (L02)

Frigate HMAS Warramunga (FFH 152)

Attack submarine HMAS Farncomb (SSG-74)

Replenishment ship HMAS Supply (A195)

Canada

Frigates HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331)

HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338)

Chile

Frigate CNS Almirante Lynch (FF07)

France

Frigate FS Prairial (F731)

India

Frigate INS Satpura (F48)

Indonesia

Frigate KRI I Gusti Ngurah Rai (332)

Japan

Helicopter Destroyer JS Izumo (DDH-183)

Destroyer JS Takanami ((DD-110)

Malaysia

Corvette KD Lekir (FSG26)

Mexico

Frigate ARM Juárez (POLA-101)

Landing ship tank ARM Usumacinta (A412)

New Zealand

Replenishment ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A11)

Peru

Corvette BAP Guise (CC-28) – corvette

The Philippines

Frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151)

Republic of Korea

Landing helicopter platform ROKS Marado (LPH-6112)

Destroyers ROKS Sejong the Great (DDG-991) and ROKS Munmu the Great (DDH-976)

Attack submarine ROKS Shin Dol-seok (SS-082)

Singapore

Frigate RSS Intrepid (69)

U.S.

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN‑72)

USS Essex (LHD‑2)

USS Fitzgerald (DDG‑62)

USS Mobile Bay (CG‑53)

USS Gridley (DDG‑101)

USS Michael Monsoor (DDG‑1001)

USS Sampson (DDG‑102)

USS Spruance (DDG‑111)

USS William P. Lawrence (DDG‑110)

USS Chafee (DDG‑90)

USS Tulsa (LCS-16)

USNS Grasp (T‑ARS‑51)

USS Charlotte (SSN‑766)

USS Topeka (SSN‑754)

USCGC Midgett (WMSL)

USNS Washington Chambers (T‑AKE‑11)

USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T‑AO‑187)

USNS Pecos (T‑AO‑197)

USV Nomad

USV Ranger

USV Sea Hawk

USV Sea Hunter

Operating off California

USS Portland (LPD-27)

Countries participating include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, the United Kingdom and the United States. Countries not represented by ships at the exercise will be represented by ground elements, along with participation either in the various combined command and staff groups or as observers.

Four countries – Australia, India, Japan and the ROK – have confirmed that their fixed wing aircraft will join, with two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) P-8 Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA), an Indian Navy P-8I MPA, a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) P-1 MPA and a Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) P-3 Orion MPA.

A fire broke out on a participating Peruvian Navy corvette on Sunday, July 17. Two crew members of the Peruvian Navy’s ship BAP Guise (CC-28) suffered burn injuries, reported USNI News.

Carrier Strike Group 3

The Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, on patrol since leaving San Diego, Calif., on Jan. 3, is in the Philippine Sea after a port call last week in Yokosuka for shipboard maintenance.

Carrier

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 9

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Abraham Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Black Aces” of VFA-41 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Tophatters” of VFA-14 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Vigilantes” of VFA-151 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Black Knights” of VMFA 314 – Marine Strike Fighter Squadron (VMFA) flying F-35Cs from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif.

The “Wizards” of VAQ-133 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Wallbangers” of VAW-117 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Chargers” of HSC-14 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Raptors” of HSM-71 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Mobile Bay (CG-53), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 21

Destroyer Squadron 21 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

USS Gridley (DDG-101), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Sampson (DDG-102), homeported at Naval Station Everett.

USS Spruance (DDG-111), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD-2) is underway off the coast of Hawaii after departing Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on July 10.

In Palma de Mallorca, Spain

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) anchored at Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on July 15.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has extended the deployment of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, its escorts and Carrier Air Wing 1 as a hedge against Russian aggression in Europe.

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) has spent four months operating in the Mediterranean Sea since Austin ordered the strike group to remain on station in December as Russia massed forces along the Ukrainian border.

One defense official told USNI News the carrier could remain in the region until August before returning to its homeport in Norfolk, Va. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is expected to be relieved in the Mediterranean by the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser



USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Gonzalez (DDG-66), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310).

In the Atlantic

The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit were operating in the Bay of Biscay. USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), flagship of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), arrived in Brest, France, on June 30, 2022, to complete a scheduled maintenance availability period.

The ARG includes Kearsarge, USS Arlington (LPD-24) and USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44).

The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is based in North Carolina and includes the command element; the aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, 263 (Reinforced); the ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 2/6; and the logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion 26.

In addition to the MEU itself, embarked commands with the Kearsarge ARG include Amphibious Squadron Six, Fleet Surgical Team 2, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4, Naval Beach Group 2 and Beach Master Unit 2.

In the Eastern Pacific

Carrier Strike Group 11

Carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA 146 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser



USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Stethem (DDG-63), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif. USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG- 108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported at Naval Station San Diego. USS Makin Island (LHD-8) is operating off the coast of California as part of pre-deployment training. In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.

