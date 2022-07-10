Sailor Found Dead Aboard USS Carl Vinson

A sailor died Sunday while aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), the Navy announced Sunday night.

The Navy is withholding the name of the sailor for 24 hours to allow for next of kin notification. The sailors was found unresponsive on Carl Vinson while the aircraft carrier was pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., according to the Navy press release.

The Navy is currently investigating the death. Foul play and suicide are not suspected.

Carl Vinson, the lead ship of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to the California area on Feb. 14 following an eight-month deployment, according to USNI New’s Fleet Tracker.

During the deployment, an F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter suffered a ramp strike on Jan. 24 resulting in injuries for seven sailors, USNI News reported.