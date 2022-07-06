Report on NOAA FY2023 Budget Request

The following is the Congressional Research Service In Focus report, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) FY2023 Budget Request and Appropriations

From the report

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is an agency of the Department of Commerce whose mission is to understand and predict changes in weather, climate, oceans, and coasts; to share that information with others; and to conserve and manage coastal and marine ecosystems and resources. NOAA’s work is divided among six line offices: National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS); National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS); National Ocean Service (NOS) National Weather Service (NWS) Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research (OAR) and Office of Marine and Aviation Operations (OMAO). NOAA also has an overall Mission Support (MS) office, which provides planning, administrative, financial, information technology, and other services to NOAA’s line offices.

Congress provides NOAA with annual mandatory and discretionary appropriations. Mandatory appropriations generally form a small percentage of total NOAA funding and are disbursed to a variety of funds that support programs in NOS, NMFS, and OMAO. Discretionary appropriations typically are included in the annual Commerce, Justice, Science (CJS), and Related Agencies appropriations act. Discretionary appropriations support two broad accounts—operations, research, and facilities (ORF) and procurement, acquisition, and construction (PAC)—and a few smaller accounts. This CRS product focuses on NOAA’s FY2023 discretionary funding for ORF and PAC. The product also notes potential issues for Congress, including NOAA’s satellite operations, climate-related products and services, and economic development activities.

