RIMPAC 2022 Kicks Off in Hawaii With 21 Partner Nation Ships

A total of 21 United States partner nation ships, including one submarine, from 14 countries are now docked at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii for the Rim of the Pacific 2022 (RIMPAC 2022) exercise that kicks off today.

Twenty-six nations, including the United States as the host, are taking part in the exercise scheduled to go through August 4 in and near the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California.

The largest contingent is from the Republic of Korea (ROK), which sent three ships and one submarine, followed by the Royal Australian Navy, with three ships. Canada, Japan and Mexico sent two ships each, while Chile, France, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Peru, the Philippines and Singapore each sent a single ship. Several of the ships included embarked helicopters for the biennial drills.

Although the U.S. Navy has not yet officially issued the list of partner nation ships taking part, official news releases over the past month from the navies and defense ministries of the countries taking part have allowed USNI News to compile the list below:

Australia

Landing helicopter dock HMAS Canberra (L02)

Frigate HMAS Warramunga (FFH152)

Replenishment ship HMAS Supply (A195)

Canada

Frigates HMCS Vancouver (FFH331) and HMCS Winnipeg (FFH338)

Chile

Frigate Almirante Lynch (FF07)

France

Frigate FS Prairial (F731)

India

Frigate INS Satpura (F48)

Indonesia

Frigate KRI I Gusti Ngurah Rai (332)

Japan

Helicopter Destroyer JS Izumo (DDH-183)

Destroyer JS Takanami ((DD-110)

Malaysia

Corvette KD Lekir (FSG26)

Mexico

Frigate ARM Juárez (POLA-101)

Landing ship tank ARM Usumacinta (A412)

New Zealand

Replenishment ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A11)

Peru

Corvette BAP Guise (CC-28) – corvette

The Philippines

Frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151)

Republic of Korea

Landing helicopter platform ROKS Marado (LPH-6112)

Destroyers ROKS Sejong the Great (DDG-991) and ROKS Munmu the Great (DDH-976)

Attack submarine ROKS Shin Dol-seok (SS-082)

Singapore

Frigate RSS Intrepid (69)

Thirty-eight surface ships, four submarines, nine national land forces, over 170 aircraft and about 25,000 personnel will take part in the drills, according to a U.S. 3rd Fleet news release about RIMPAC 2022.

Countries participating include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, the United Kingdom and the United States. Countries not represented by ships at the exercise will be represented by ground elements, along with participation either in the various combined command and staff groups or as observers.

Four countries – Australia, India, Japan and the ROK – have confirmed that their fixed wing aircraft will join, with two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) P-8 Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA), an Indian Navy P-8I MPA, a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) P-1 MPA and a Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) P-3 Orion MPA.

Ground elements disclosed include:

A Joint Landing Force from Australia, which will have a platoon from His Majesty’s Armed Forces of Tonga, an Indonesian Marine Corps platoon, a Mexican Marines company, and a New Zealand Army Joint Fires Team that will include Joint Terminal Attack Controllers.

The ROK will field a substantial ground element with a ROK Marine Corps company, four Naval Special Warfare Flotilla teams and a Naval mobile construction squadron.

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) element of 40 personnel will also participate in RIMPAC, though Japan has yet to specify what the JGSDF element will be doing in the exercise.

Prior to Tuesday, a number of the ships taking part in RIMPAC carried out joint sailing and exercise activities. Canadian frigates Vancouver and Winnipeg, Chilean frigate Almirante Lynch and Peruvian corvette Guise – along with U.S. Navy ships that included destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG-1001) – conducted a joint sail from San Diego to Hawaii that included maneuver, gunfire, replenishment and communication exercises.

#RIMPAC 2022. Durante su travesía a Honolulú, Hawaii–EE.UU, el #BAPGuise participó en el entrenamiento “Group Sail” junto a unidades de las Marinas de Canadá, Chile y EE.UU, realizando ejercicios de artillería, maniobras tácticas, comunicaciones y transferencia de combustible. pic.twitter.com/MpH6nedqGB — Marina de Guerra (@naval_peru) June 27, 2022

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) pulled into Hawaii on Tuesday ahead of the start of RIMPAC.

After the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and the Australian RIMPAC 2022 contingent sailed together last week, Japanese helicopter destroyer Izumo and destroyer Takanami carried out a replenishment exercise with USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO-187) on Sunday before doing a joint exercise with French frigate Prairial on Monday.

27 JUN, #IPD22 unit JS IZUMO and JS TAKANAMI conducted a bilateral exercise "OGURI-VERNY" with FS PRAIRIAL in vicinity of Hawaii, and strengthened cooperation with French Armed Forces in French Polynesia which deployed ship to Indo-Pacific region.

🇫🇷⚓️🇯🇵#FOIP pic.twitter.com/CvxpojLJOr — Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (@jmsdf_pao_eng) June 28, 2022

Royal Malaysian Navy corvette Lekir also carried out a replenishment exercise with Henry J. Kaiser before docking into Pearl Harbor on Tuesday.

𝗦𝗨𝗖𝗖𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗙𝗨𝗟 𝗥𝗘𝗙𝗨𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗚

KD LEKIR met with USNS HENRY J. KAISER for an underway replenishment in the waters of Hawaii before heading to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for #RIMPAC2022 #NavyUpdate #CapableAdaptivePartners pic.twitter.com/XbSM0CzPb9 — Royal Malaysian Navy (@tldm_rasmi) June 27, 2022