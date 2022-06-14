Navy Relieves Commander of Destroyer USS Preble

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of USS Preble (DDG-88), the sea service announced in a press release Tuesday evening.

Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 23 Capt. Patrick O’Mahoney relieved Cmdr. Peter Lesaca Tuesday, citing a loss of confidence in his ability to lead Preble, homeported in San Diego, Calif.

The Navy release did not expand on what led the service to lose confidence in Lesaca’s ability to command. He took over as commanding officer in October 2021 after previously serving as the ship’s executive officer, according to a Navy release from the change of command.

Lesaca previously served aboard USS Gonzales (DDG-66), USS Laboon (DDG-58), USS Harpers Ferry (LSD-49), USS Decatur (DDG-73) and USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93).

Capt. Larry Repass, the deputy commodore of Destroyer Squadron 23, has temporarily assumed the role of Preble‘s commanding officer until a permanent replacement is named. Preble‘s website has already been updated to reflect the changes.

“Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards,” according to the press release.

The release did not detail Lesaca’s current assignment.