GAO’s 2022 Weapons Systems Annual Assessment

The following is the June 8, 2022, Government Accountability Office report Weapon Systems Annual Assessment: Challenges to Fielding Capabilities Faster Persist.

From the report

What GAO Found

For over 20 years, GAO has assessed the Department of Defense’s (DOD)

weapon programs and noted significant changes in its acquisition policies and

practices. GAO’s first assessment in 2003 highlighted challenges, such as

committing billions of taxpayer dollars before obtaining key information, including

reliable cost estimates and proven designs. Yet these challenges still hinder

many programs. And they slow the department’s current emphasis on delivering

capabilities to the warfighter faster.

This year’s report analyzed 63 of DOD’s costliest weapon system acquisition

programs. These programs include:

40 major defense acquisition programs (MDAP);

four future major weapon acquisitions; and

19 programs using the middle tier of acquisition (MTA) pathway, used for

rapid prototyping and rapid fielding efforts.

GAO found that MDAPs continue to struggle with schedule delays. Over half of

the 29 MDAPs that GAO reviewed that had yet to deliver capability reported

delays during the past year (see figure). The lack of future year funding data in

the fiscal year 2022 budget request precluded GAO from assessing the MDAP

portfolio’s cost performance this year.

GAO observed a correlation between programs that obtained certain knowledge

at key points and better cost and schedule outcomes. Knowledge-based

acquisitions attain crucial information about topics such as technology maturity

before proceeding beyond key points. But the majority of MDAPs GAO reviewed

continue to not fully achieve knowledge that informs key investment decisions.

This finding is consistent with GAO’s reporting over the last 20 years.

DOD continues to leverage MTA rapid prototyping and rapid fielding efforts, with

the aim of delivering capabilities faster. MTA programs do not have comparable

milestones to facilitate consistent schedule analysis. However, three MTA

programs GAO reviewed reported challenges that may threaten the planned

program completion dates. These challenges may also hinder the programs’

ability to rapidly deliver capabilities as initially envisioned.

Further, MTA programs’ approaches to obtaining knowledge pose potential risks.

DOD is increasing its use of the MTA pathway. Yet, GAO observed that these

programs generally do not plan to attain sufficient product knowledge before

starting follow-on efforts, falling short of leading acquisition practices. This

approach increases the risk that these follow-on efforts may encounter cost,

schedule, or technical challenges during development or production.

Additionally, GAO’s past work has emphasized the importance of modernizing

DOD’s software development efforts. The department built on ongoing

modernization initiatives over the past year. For example, DOD leadership has

emphasized key practices, such as iterative development. However, most of the

39 programs that reported using a modern software development approach

deliver working software for user feedback more slowly than recommended by

industry’s Agile practices, which call for rapid, frequent delivery of software and

fast feedback cycles (see figure). As a result, these programs may lose out on

some of the benefits of using a modern approach.

