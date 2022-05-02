Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: May 2, 2022

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: May 2, 2022

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of May 2, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

298

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
50 14 64

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
2 0 2 13 26 70 113

In Japan

A tour group visits flight deck control onboard the forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76). Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) welcomed 15 followers of its Japanese Twitter page to a tour of CFAY and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on April 29, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan, conducting its annual winter maintenance availability. The carrier began a four-month selected restricted availability in Yokosuka on Jan. 13, following a five-month deployment to the Middle East and the Pacific.

“Employees from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility and Norfolk Naval Shipyard, along with the ship’s force and contractors, are working together in Japan to complete maintenance on the aircraft carrier,” according to a Navy statement.

Ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) – which includes USS America (LHA-6), USS Green Bay (LPD-20) and USS Ashland (LSD-48) – are in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Josh Haskell, from Beavertooth, N.C., guides an MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter, assigned to the ‘Chargers’ of Helicopter Sea Combat squadron (HSC) 14, for a takeoff from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on April 25, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in the Philippine Sea. The CSG deployed from San Diego, Calif., on Jan. 3, 2022.

Carrier Strike Group 3

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) transits the Philippine Sea on April 26, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 9

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Caleb Stewart, right, from Batavia, Ohio, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Dominic Matias, from Austin, Texas, observe flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on April 27, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Abraham Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Black Aces” of VFA-41 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Tophatters” of VFA-14 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Vigilantes” of VFA-151 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Black Knights” of VMFA 314 – Marine Strike Fighter Squadron (VMFA) flying F-35Cs from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif.
  • The “Wizards” of VAQ-133 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Wallbangers” of VAW-117 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Chargers” of HSC-14 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Raptors” of HSM-71 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

Sailors stand watch in the pilot house aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG-53) on April 24, 2022. US Navy Photo

  • USS Mobile Bay (CG-53), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 21

An MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter assigned to the ‘Scorpions’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 prepares to take off aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG-102) on April 18, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 21 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.
  • USS Gridley (DDG- 101), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.
  • USS Sampson (DDG-102), homeported at Naval Station Everett.
  • USS Spruance (DDG-111), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Mediterranean Sea

Vice Adm. Gene Black, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, visits Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on April 29, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Mediterranean Sea. Last week, the CSG participated in a bilateral exercise with Turkish forces.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has extended the deployment of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, its escorts and Carrier Air Wing 1 as a hedge against Russian aggression in Europe. Truman has spent four months operating in the Mediterranean Sea since Austin ordered the strike group to remain on station in December as Russia massed forces along the Ukrainian border.

One defense official told USNI News the carrier could remain in the region until August before returning to its homeport in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Hospital Corspman 2nd Class J.D. Byrum, from Maiden, North Carolina, runs quality control on a hematology analyzer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on April 28, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Sailors heave a line as Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG-56) pulls into Porto di Marghera, Italy on April 23, 2022, for a port visit. US Navy Photo

 

  • USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Sailors, aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109) tension a phone-and-distance line connected to Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) during a replenishment-at-sea, in the Central Mediterranean Sea, April 26, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Gonzalez (DDG-66), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310).

In the Norwegian Sea

The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44) sails through a snow storm, April 26, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit remain in the Norwegian Sea. The ARG ships composition is USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), USS Arlington (LPD-24) and USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44).

The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is based out of North Carolina and includes the command element; the aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, 263 (Reinforced); the ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 2/6; and the logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion 26.

U.S. Marines with Echo Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, utilize a laser rangefinder during a transit through the Strait of Gibraltar aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD-24), April 26, 2022. US Marine Corps Photo

In addition to the MEU itself, embarked commands with the Kearsarge ARG include Amphibious Squadron Six, Fleet Surgical Team 2, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4, Naval Beach Group 2 and Beach Master Unit 2.

It’s unclear if the Kearsarge ARG will be part of the ongoing NATO presence operations as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. Since the late February invasion, the U.S. and NATO have massed naval power in the Baltic and Mediterranean seas.

In the Eastern Pacific

Sailors direct flight operations from primary-flight aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), April 25, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group returned to San Diego, marking the end of an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd and U.S. 7th Fleet areas of operation, on Feb. 14.

In the Western Atlantic

Retail Specialist 1st Class Bernard Ford and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Richard Boone, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), heave a line during a replenishment at sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE-12) on April 30, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Bataan (LHD-5) is underway in the Virginia Capes. Bataan completed a 16-month maintenance availability on Jan. 19 at NASSCO-Norfolk.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.