Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 11, 2022

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 11, 2022

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of April 11, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

298

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
61 23 84

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
0 0 3 12 28 70 113

In Japan

Master Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) Nathan Miller salutes sideboys with his wife, Christina Miller, at his retirement ceremony on the flight deck aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on April 8, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan, conducting its annual winter maintenance availability. The carrier began a four-month selected restricted availability in Yokosuka on Jan. 13, following a five-month deployment to the Middle East and the Pacific.

“Employees from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility and Norfolk Naval Shipyard, along with the ship’s force and contractors, are working together in Japan to complete maintenance on the aircraft carrier,” according to a Navy statement.

Ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) – which includes USS America (LHA-6), USS Green Bay (LPD-20) and USS Ashland (LSD-48) – are in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Sea of Japan

Sailors conduct a foreign object debris (FOD) walk down on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on April 3, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in the Sea of Japan. After about years-long pause, North Korea has restarted missile tests. ICBM and nuclear tests are anticipated in the near term, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

Carrier Strike Group 3

Carrier:
USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 9

An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, assigned to the ‘Wallbangers’ of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 117, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on April 2 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Abraham Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Black Aces” of VFA-41 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Tophatters” of VFA-14 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Vigilantes” of VFA-151 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Black Knights” of VMFA 314 – Marine Strike Fighter Squadron (VMFA) flying F-35Cs from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif.
  • The “Wizards” of VAQ-133 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Wallbangers” of VAW-117 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Chargers” of HSC-14 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Raptors” of HSM-71 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG-53) transits the South China Sea on March 31, 2022. US Navy Photo

 

  • USS Mobile Bay (CG-53), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 21

Fire Controlman 1st Class Tucker Wenzel mans a .50cal gun on the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62) while transiting into Manama, Bahrain on April 8, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 21 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.
  • USS Gridley (DDG- 101), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.
  • USS Sampson (DDG-102), homeported at Naval Station Everett.
  • USS Spruance (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Ionian Sea

Sailors direct the pilot of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the ‘Blue Blasters’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on April 6, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is operating in the Ionian Sea.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has extended the deployment of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, its escorts and Carrier Air Wing 1 as a hedge against Russian aggression in Europe. USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) has spent four months operating in the Mediterranean Sea since Austin ordered the strike group to remain on station in December as Russia massed forces along the Ukrainian border, USNI News previously reported.

One defense official told USNI News the carrier could remain in the region until August before returning back to its homeport in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Aviation Boatswains Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Ted Russell, from Montgomery, Ala., plays basketball during a basketball tournament for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Awareness Month in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on April 10, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the ‘Blue Blasters’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on April 8, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Electrician Mate 3rd Class Cody Cranmore conducts maintenance on a pump aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG-56) on March. 24, 2022. US Navy Photo

  • USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Hannah Augustine, from Mccordsville, Indiana, assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109) loads a shot line into an M14 rifle during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) on April 8, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Gonzalez (DDG-66), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310).

In the Norwegian Sea

USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) transits the Atlantic Ocean during exercise Northern Viking 22 on April 4, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit are in the Norwegian Sea participating in Northern Viking 2022. Two of the three ships in the Kearsarge ARG deployed on March 16 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va., and Camp Lejeune, N.C., according to U.S. 2nd Fleet. USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) and USS Arlington (LPD-24) left the East Coast with Marine Expeditionary Unit 22 embarked. The third amphib, USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44), deployed later in March from Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Va.

The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is based out of North Carolina and includes the command element; the aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, 263 (Reinforced); the ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 2/6, and the logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion 26.

An AH-1Z Viper helicopter, attached to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167 and embarked aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), conducts an air defense exercise during exercise Northern Viking 22 on April 4, 2022. US Navy Photo

In addition to the MEU itself, embarked commands with the Kearsarge ARG include Amphibious Squadron Six, Fleet Surgical Team 2, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4, Naval Beach Group 2 and Beach Master Unit 2.

“U.S. Sailors and Marines from the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit joined Allied Nations in kicking off the U.S. Sixth Fleet-planned and executed exercise Northern Viking 2022 (NV22) in Keflavik, Iceland, April 2, 2022. NATO Allied Nations participating in NV22 include France, Germany, Iceland, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the U.S.,” according to the Navy. “These combined forces will bring significant capabilities across the air, land and at-sea domains to a Joint and Coalition live exercise. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces include units from the Kearsarge ARG and embarked 22nd MEU under the command and control of Task Force 61/2. 

Lance Cpl. Connor Westberry, a Aviation Ordnanceman assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit attaches a missile launcher to an AV-8B Harrier aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) March 29, 2022. US Navy Photo

It’s unclear if the Kearsarge ARG will be part of the ongoing NATO presence operations as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. Since the late February invasion, the U.S. and NATO have massed naval power in the Baltic and Mediterranean seas.

In the Eastern Pacific

Guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) steams behind amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) on April 9, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Tripoli (LHA-6) and USS Makin Island (LHD-8) are underway in the Southern California Operating Areas. Tripoli is demonstrating the “lightning carrier” concept for the LHA platform. Tripoli has 16 F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters onboard with plans to increase to up to 20 F-35Bs as part of the demo, USNI News reported last week.

In the Western Atlantic

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) leaving Naval Station Norfolk, Va., on April 8, 2022. USNI News Photo

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) and USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) are underway in the Virginia Capes.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.