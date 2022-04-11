USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 11, 2022

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of April 11, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

298

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 61 23 84

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 0 3 12 28 70 113

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan, conducting its annual winter maintenance availability. The carrier began a four-month selected restricted availability in Yokosuka on Jan. 13, following a five-month deployment to the Middle East and the Pacific.

“Employees from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility and Norfolk Naval Shipyard, along with the ship’s force and contractors, are working together in Japan to complete maintenance on the aircraft carrier,” according to a Navy statement.

Ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) – which includes USS America (LHA-6), USS Green Bay (LPD-20) and USS Ashland (LSD-48) – are in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Sea of Japan

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in the Sea of Japan. After about years-long pause, North Korea has restarted missile tests. ICBM and nuclear tests are anticipated in the near term, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

Carrier Strike Group 3

Carrier:

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 9

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Abraham Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Black Aces” of VFA-41 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Tophatters” of VFA-14 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Vigilantes” of VFA-151 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Black Knights” of VMFA 314 – Marine Strike Fighter Squadron (VMFA) flying F-35Cs from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif.

The “Wizards” of VAQ-133 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Wallbangers” of VAW-117 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Chargers” of HSC-14 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Raptors” of HSM-71 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser



USS Mobile Bay (CG-53), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 21

Destroyer Squadron 21 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

USS Gridley (DDG- 101), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Sampson (DDG-102), homeported at Naval Station Everett.

USS Spruance (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Ionian Sea

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is operating in the Ionian Sea.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has extended the deployment of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, its escorts and Carrier Air Wing 1 as a hedge against Russian aggression in Europe. USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) has spent four months operating in the Mediterranean Sea since Austin ordered the strike group to remain on station in December as Russia massed forces along the Ukrainian border, USNI News previously reported.

One defense official told USNI News the carrier could remain in the region until August before returning back to its homeport in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Gonzalez (DDG-66), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310).

In the Norwegian Sea

The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit are in the Norwegian Sea participating in Northern Viking 2022. Two of the three ships in the Kearsarge ARG deployed on March 16 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va., and Camp Lejeune, N.C., according to U.S. 2nd Fleet. USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) and USS Arlington (LPD-24) left the East Coast with Marine Expeditionary Unit 22 embarked. The third amphib, USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44), deployed later in March from Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Va.

The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is based out of North Carolina and includes the command element; the aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, 263 (Reinforced); the ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 2/6, and the logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion 26.

In addition to the MEU itself, embarked commands with the Kearsarge ARG include Amphibious Squadron Six, Fleet Surgical Team 2, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4, Naval Beach Group 2 and Beach Master Unit 2.

“U.S. Sailors and Marines from the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit joined Allied Nations in kicking off the U.S. Sixth Fleet-planned and executed exercise Northern Viking 2022 (NV22) in Keflavik, Iceland, April 2, 2022. NATO Allied Nations participating in NV22 include France, Germany, Iceland, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the U.S.,” according to the Navy. “These combined forces will bring significant capabilities across the air, land and at-sea domains to a Joint and Coalition live exercise. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces include units from the Kearsarge ARG and embarked 22nd MEU under the command and control of Task Force 61/2.

It’s unclear if the Kearsarge ARG will be part of the ongoing NATO presence operations as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. Since the late February invasion, the U.S. and NATO have massed naval power in the Baltic and Mediterranean seas.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Tripoli (LHA-6) and USS Makin Island (LHD-8) are underway in the Southern California Operating Areas. Tripoli is demonstrating the “lightning carrier” concept for the LHA platform. Tripoli has 16 F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters onboard with plans to increase to up to 20 F-35Bs as part of the demo, USNI News reported last week.

In the Western Atlantic

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) and USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) are underway in the Virginia Capes.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.