GAO Report on Navy Unmanned Systems

The following is the April 2022 Government Accountability Office report, Uncrewed Maritime Systems: Navy Should Improve Its Approach to Maximize Early Investments.

From the report

What GAO Found

Other nations are investing in new weapons and technologies designed to disrupt

U.S. naval advantages. Consequently, the U.S. Navy is reexamining its maritime

strategy to respond to increased competition at sea. Based on the results of its

analyses, the Navy determined that surface and undersea vehicles without crew

on board—known as uncrewed maritime systems—are necessary to meet future

threats (see figure). While the Navy’s shipbuilding plan outlines spending more

than $4 billion on uncrewed systems over the next 5 years, its plan does not

account for the full costs to develop and operate these systems.

Once conceived, the Navy must build these vehicles with the information

technology and the artificial intelligence capabilities needed to replace crews.

While the Navy has established strategic objectives for these efforts, it has not

established a management approach that orients its individual uncrewed

maritime efforts toward achieving these objectives. As such, the Navy is not

measuring its progress, such as building the robust information technology

needed to operate the vehicles. GAO has previously found that portfolio

management—a disciplined process that ensures new investments are aligned

with an organization’s strategic needs within available resources—enables

agencies to implement strategic objectives and manage investments collectively.

However, if it continues with its current approach, the Navy is less likely to

achieve its objectives. In addition, the Navy has yet to:

establish criteria to evaluate prototypes and

develop improved schedules for prototype efforts.

With detailed planning, prototyping has the potential to further technology

development and reduce acquisition risk before the Navy makes significant

investments. Since uncrewed systems are key to the Navy’s future, optimizing

the prototyping phase of this effort is necessary to efficiently gaining information

to support future decisions.

Download the document here.