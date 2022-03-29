Department of the Navy Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Materials

The following are the Fiscal Year 2023 budget materials from the Department of the Navy and an unclassified summary of the 2022 National Defense Strategy released tandem March 28, 2022, with the FY 2023 Presidential Budget. The Navy is expected to release more detailed budget material that have been delayed from the initial release.

From the reports

The Department of the Navy’s (DON) FY 2023 President’s Budget (PB23) request is $230.8B, an increase of $9.1B from the FY 2022 enacted budget (with supplementals). The budget is aligned with the draft National Security Strategy and defense priorities. It resources a Navy and Marine Corps Team that supports Secretary Austin’s vision of integrated deterrence, campaigning, and building enduring advantages, with an agile and ready joint force. Moreover, Secretary of the Navy Del Toro’s enduring priorities of strengthening maritime dominance in defense of our nation, empowering our people, and strengthening strategic partnerships is nested under this guidance and resourced to achieve these effects.

Soundly aligned with strategy, the budget implements concepts articulated in the Chief of Naval Operations’ Navigation Plan to expand our fleet capabilities for distributed operations while building upon the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 to rapidly modernize the expeditionary posture of the Marine Corps.

The budget prioritizes Columbia Class construction and balances readiness, capability, capacity across the near term and future. PB23 continues investments in more lethal, networked capabilities and concepts, integrated with the joint force. It funds critical warfighter training and education to grow talent, build resilience, and ensure an environment of accountability. The budget covers a once-in-a-century requirement to recapitalize our national ship repair infrastructure as part of our Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP). Finally, this budget continues reformative efforts throughout the Department, maintaining fiscal accountability and propriety of taxpayer dollars.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Provides for a deployable battle force of 285 ships in FY 2023.

Procures 9 battle force ships in FY 2023 (2 SSN 774, 2 DDG 51, 1 FFG, 1 LHA-6, 1 LPD-17, 1 T-AO 205, and 1 T-ATS-6) and 51 over the FYDP. Funds 4 other construction efforts (2 LCAC SLEPS and 2 ship-to-shore connectors).

Aircraft procurement funds 96 fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aircraft in FY 2023 (13 F-35C, 15 F-35B, 5 E-2D, 10 METS, 5 KC-130J, 10 CH-53K, 26 TH-73A, 3 MQ-4C, 4 MQ-25, 5 MQ-9A) and 420 over the FYDP.

Funds Force Design priorities of USMC equipment modernization, talent management reform, and training and education reform to optimize the force for naval expeditionary warfare in the maritime littorals supporting Fleet operations.

R&D funds science and technology efforts and develops key technologies including advanced and networked weapons, unmanned systems, hypersonics, cyber technology, and Columbia class submarines.

Readiness funds improve over FY 2022: ship maintenance ($11.3B)/98% of requirement; ship operations ($6.5B)/96% of requirement and 58 days deployed/qtr & 24 days non-deployed/qtr; flying hours ($10.1B)/91% of requirement; air depot maintenance ($1.7B)/87% of requirement; USMC ground equipment ($0.2B)/80% of requirement; and facilities sustainment, restoration and modernization ($4.9B)/85% (Navy sustainment) & 56% (USMC sustainment) of requirement.

Funds a 4.6% pay increase for both military and civilian personnel.

Military construction ($3.8B) funds 28 projects (15 Active Navy/13 Active MC), Planning and Design, and Unspecified Minor Construction for Guam buildup, shipyards, DON Posture, Darwin, Training, Quality of Life, and new platforms.

Family housing ($706M) funds 3 construction/1 improvement projects and maintains 8,800 government owned units.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response ($240M) funds violence prevention program including staffing and training enhancements to improve four lines of effort: accountability, prevention, climate and culture, and victim care and support.

Training and Education ($3.5B) funds enhancements for naval warfighting capabilities, the flagship institutions, and modernization of training curriculum.

Download the document here.