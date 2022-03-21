Home » Documents » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 21, 2022

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 21, 2022

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of March 21, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

298

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
74 22 96

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
2 2 2 12 28 68 114

In Japan

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Vincente Carrizales, right, from Chicago, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Douglas Corbin, from Richmond, Calif, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), rescue a simulated casualty during an aviation damage control drill on the ship’s flight deck on March 13, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan, conducting its annual winter maintenance availability. The carrier began a four-month selected restricted availability in Yokosuka on Jan. 13, following a five-month deployment in the Middle East and the Pacific. “Employees from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility and Norfolk Naval Shipyard, along with the ship’s force and contractors, are working together in Japan to complete maintenance on the aircraft carrier,” according to a Navy statement.

Ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) – which includes USS America (LHA-6), USS Green Bay (LPD-20) and USS Ashland (LSD-48) – are back in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

Sailors standby for cargo in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE-9) on March 19, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Philippine Sea. The U.S. Navy conducted an air demonstration with carrier aircraft on March 15 in the Yellow Sea following North Korea’s recent launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles, according to U.S. 7th Fleet. The demonstration was carried out in international airspace by Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and Marine F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), along with regionally-based U.S. Air Force aircraft.

Carrier Strike Group 3

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Darryl Cobb, from Kansas City, Mo., directs the flight deck casualty crane, ‘Tilly,’ aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a barricade drill on March 20, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier:
USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 9

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the ‘Tophatters’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on March 18, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Abraham Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Black Aces” of VFA-41 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Tophatters” of VFA-14 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Vigilantes” of VFA-151 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Black Knights” of VMFA 314 – Marine Strike Fighter Squadron (VMFA) flying F-35Cs from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif.
  • The “Wizards” of VAQ-133 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Wallbangers” of VAW-117 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Chargers” of HSC-14 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Raptors” of HSM-71 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG-53) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) on March 17, 2022. US Navy Photo

 

  • USS Mobile Bay (CG-53), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 21

Sailors handle the phone and distance line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE-9) on March 18, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 21 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.
  • USS Gridley (DDG- 101), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.
  • USS Sampson (DDG-102), homeported at Naval Station Everett.
  • USS Spruance (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Mediterranean Sea

Since December, the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, Carrier Air Wing 1 and its escorts have been operating predominantly in the Adriatic and Ionian Seas, launching 80 to 90 sorties a day as far north as Lithuania for a variety of missions with NATO-allied aircraft from Romania, France and Italy, reported USNI News last week. Some fighters launched from Truman are training, while some are set to patrol NATO’s airspace and prevent Russian aircraft from violating those borders.

Carrier Strike Group 8

From top to bottom: FS Charles de Gaulle (R), ITS Cavour and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on March 17, 2022. US Navy Photos

Carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

A F/A-18E Super Hornet from the ‘Blue Blasters’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 prepares to launch from USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on March 17, 2022. USNI News Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

  • USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 28

From left to right, the Italian Navy Carlo Bergammi-class frigate ITS Antonio Marceglia (F597), the guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG-66) and the Hellenic Navy Hydra-class Greek frigate HS Hydra (F-452) transit the Ionian Sea in formation, Mar. 17, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Gonzalez (DDG-66), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310).

In the Western Atlantic

Landing Craft, Air Cushion 4, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, departs the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) on March 18, 2022. US Navy Photo

Two of the three-ship Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group deployed on March 16 from Naval Station Norfolk, Va., and Camp Lejeune, N.C., according to U.S. 2nd Fleet. USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) and USS Arlington (LPD-24) left the East Coast with Marine Expeditionary Unit 22 embarked. The third amphib, USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44), is set to deploy later this month from Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Va. It’s unclear if Kearsarge will be part of the ongoing NATO presence operations as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. Since the late February invasion, the U.S. and NATO have massed naval power in the Baltic and Mediterranean seas.

The 22nd MEU includes the command element; the aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, 263 (Reinforced); the ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 2/6 (Reinforced); and the logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion 26. Also embarked are, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 6, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 2, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, Naval Beach Group (NBG) 2 and Beach Master Unit (BMU) 2. The Kearsarge ARG and the 22nd MEU ended their last seven-month deployment primarily to Europe and the Middle East in 2019. The Kearsarge ARG and the 22nd MEU are the first East Coast ARG/MEU to deploy since the return of the Iwo Jima ARG and 24th MEU in October.

Meanwhile, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is underway in the Virginia Capes.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Makin Island (LHD 8) steams past the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) in the San Diego Bay on March 15, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) and USS Boxer (LHD-4) are operating off of Southern California.
USS Makin Island (LHD-8) is in port in San Francisco.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.