USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 14, 2022

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 14, 2022

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of March 14, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

297

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
66 22 88

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
0 3 2 11 28 68 112

In Yokosuka, Japan

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Noel Soco, from Wailuku, Hawaii, is fitted for a chemical, biological, and radiological (CBR) protective mask on the mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) in March 9, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan, conducting its annual winter maintenance availability. The carrier began a four-month selected restricted availability in Yokosuka on Jan. 13, following a five-month deployment in the Middle East and the Pacific.

“Employees from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility and Norfolk Naval Shipyard, along with the ship’s force and contractors, are working together in Japan to complete maintenance on the aircraft carrier,” according to a Navy statement.

In the East China Sea

Liaison officers from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) prepare to depart the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) during flight operations in support of Maritime Defense Exercise March 10, 2022. US Navy Photo

Elements of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) – which includes USS America (LHA-6), USS Green Bay (LPD-20) and USS Ashland (LSD-48) – are underway in the East China Sea. The ships left Sasebo, Japan, on March 3.

The America ARG is in the Philippine Sea conducting Exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies.

In the Philippine Sea

Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class William Phillips, from Virginia Beach, Va., conducts maintenance on an elevator aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on March 12, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Philippine Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 3

Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Daniel Scoville, from Glens Falls, N.Y., establishes communication with damage control central utilizing a sound-powered telephone during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on March 12, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier:
USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 9

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Christian Hill, from Point Pleasant, W.Va., assigned to the ‘Black Aces’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, hand washes an F/A-18F Super Hornet aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on March 12, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Abraham Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Black Aces” of VFA-41 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Tophatters” of VFA-14 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Vigilantes” of VFA-151 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Black Knights” of VMFA 314 – Marine Strike Fighter Squadron (VMFA) flying F-35Cs from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif.
  • The “Wizards” of VAQ-133 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Wallbangers” of VAW-117 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Chargers” of HSC-14 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Raptors” of HSM-71 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

Seaman Zachary Ellis, from Jemison, Ala., observes flight operations on the starboard bridge wing aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG-53) on March 13, 2022. US Navy Photo

 

  • USS Mobile Bay (CG-53), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 21

Sailors form the shape of ‘111’ on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG-111) on March 12, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 21 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.
  • USS Gridley (DDG- 101), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.
  • USS Sampson (DDG-102), homeported at Naval Station Everett.
  • USS Spruance (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Ionian Sea

A French Rafale F-3R flies over the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), Mar. 11, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Strike Group 8

An F/A-18E lands on the flight deck of the the French aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91), Mar. 11, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

A C-2A Greyhound, attached to the ‘Rawhides’ of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 40, taxis on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on Mar. 12, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), left, and guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), right, conduct a vertical replenishment and replenishment-at-sea with Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), March 8, 2022. US Navy Photo

  • USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Cmdr. Michael Kiser, commanding officer aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), inspects a sample of JP-5 fuel during a replenishment-at-sea with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE-5) on Feb. 20, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Gonzalez (DDG-66), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310).

In the Western Atlantic

Rear Adm. John Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, right, directs aircraft as the Landing Signal Officer aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), March 7, 2022. US Navy Photo

The George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Virginia Capes after departing Naval Station Norfolk, Va., this morning.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Sailors assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 wipe down the cockpit of an F/A-18 E Super Hornet aircraft aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) on March 6, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

A sailor assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 wipes down the cockpit of an F/A-18 F Super Hornet aircraft aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) while an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48 flies in the background, March 6, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Ships from the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group transit the Atlantic Ocean following a straits transit training event on March 6, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 26
Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

In the Eastern Pacific

An MH-60S, from the of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, flies over the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations on March 13, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) is operating off of Southern California. On Monday morning, the ship was heading into San Diego, Calif., according to ship spotters.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.