Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans CO Removed

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of the Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans after a driving under the influence arrest.

Region Central Commodore Capt. Butch Smith relieved Cmdr. Chris Brown Feb. 10 due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to command,” according to a press release from the Navy.

Brown was arrested on Jan. 23, 2022 for driving under the influence and other traffic charges in St. Tammany, Louisiana, according to the release. The arrest and Brown’s actions leading up to it, led to the loss of confidence.

Cmdr. Dave Pavlik, region central deputy commodore, will temporarily replace Brown until a permanent replacement.

Brown was reassigned to the Navy Reserve Center New Orleans.

The following is the complete statement from the Navy.

Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans Commanding Officer Relieved

15 February 2022

The commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans, Cmdr. Chris Brown, was relieved of command Feb. 10, 2022, by Capt. Butch Smith, Region Central Commodore, due to loss of confidence in his ability to command.

The loss of confidence is a result of actions leading to a Jan. 23, 2022 arrest for driving while intoxicated and other traffic-related charges in St. Tammany, Louisiana.

Brown will be reassigned to Navy Reserve Center New Orleans. Cmdr. Dave Pavlik, Region Central Deputy Commodore, will assume the duties of commanding officer of NTAG New Orleans until a permanent relief is identified.

Navy Recruiting Command takes alcohol-related misconduct very seriously. NRC is dedicated to mission accomplishment and protecting the integrity of the recruiting process and trust of the American people.