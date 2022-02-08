U.S. Central Command Report on Fatal Afghanistan Airport Attack

The following is the U.S. Army Investigation into the attack that killed 13 American service members helping evacuate civilians via the Hamid Karzai International airport. The report, completed in October, was released by Central Command on Feb. 8.

A lone suicide bomber killed at least 170 mostly Afghanistan civilians and 13 American service members:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass.

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, Calif.

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif.

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Neb.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Ind..

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Mo.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif.

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tenn.

The report is divided into three sections:

A summary of findings from investigators, endorsements from U.S. Central Command and Pentagon leaders and two separate sections of enclosures.



Download the document here.



