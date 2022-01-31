Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Jan. 31, 2022

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Jan. 31, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
62 32 95

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
0 2 2 12 21 75 112

In Yokosuka, Japan

Sailors stand by to perform maintenance on the starboard anchor chain aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Jan. 25, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan, conducting its annual winter maintenance availability.

In the Philippine Sea

An MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) refuel on the flight deck of USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) on Jan. 28, 2022. US Navy Photo

The America Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG), the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group are underway in the Philippine Sea.

According to the Navy, Commander Task Force Seventy-Six (CTF 76)/Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7 is underway with the embarked 31st and 11th Marine Expeditionary Units (MEUs), for training and operations. According to the Navy, littoral combat ships USS Charleston (LCS-18), USS Jackson (LCS-6) and USS Tulsa (LCS-16), as well as mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM-10), are all being led by CTF-76 from the expeditionary staging base USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5).

“Executing amphibious and littoral command and control from a variety of platforms and locations allows me, as the commander, to employ coordinated and complex operations while experimenting with emerging systems and technologies that enhance naval integration,” Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, commander, ESG 7/TF 76 said in a statement. “My staff and I are beginning this underway period embarked on the USS Miguel Keith to demonstrate the platform’s versatility and expand its value as a command and control platform. I am looking forward to exercising the full range of the ESB’s capabilities alongside the rest of the Task Force.”

America Expeditionary Strike Group (ARG)

A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) lands on the flight deck of the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) delivering simulated casualties during a mass casualty drill on Jan. 28, 2022. US Navy Photo

The amphibious ships of the America Amphibious Strike Group (ARG) are USS America (LHA-6), USS Green Bay (LPD-20) and USS Ashland (LSD-48). Elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are embarked. The ARG departed on Jan. 14 from Sasebo, Japan, for a patrol in the Western Pacific.

Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESG)

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway, a native of Lexington, Ky., assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD-2), conducts search-and-rescue (SAR) training during small boat operations on Jan. 29, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Essex Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed Aug. 12.

The ARG is comprised of three ships: landing helicopter dock USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1 and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element, the Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

The 11th MEU consists of four major components: a command element, a ground combat element, an aviation combat element and a logistics combat element. The 11th MEU is comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/1, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214 and Combat Logistics Battalion 11. The “White Knights” operate the MV-22B Osprey, UH-1Y Venom, AH-1Z Viper and the CH-53E Super Stallions while the “Black Sheep” operate the AV-8B Harriers.

Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Richard Mercer, a native of Eagle Pass, Texas, welds a stud onto a hatch aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), Jan. 28, 2022. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier
USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the ‘Golden Dragons’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, launches off the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) on Jan. 30, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F-35Cs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO-200), front, transfers fuel during a fueling-at-sea with Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG-57) and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), Jan. 27, 2022. US Navy Photo

 

  • USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Quartermaster 2nd Class, from Corpus Christi, Texas, shoots a sunline with a sextant to take a bearing from the bridgewing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG-105) while conducting routine underway operations on Jan. 30, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Dewey (DDG-105), homeported in San Diego.
  • USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported in San Diego.
  • USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
  • USS Chafee (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor.
  • USS Stockdale (DDG-106), homeported in San Diego.

In the South China Sea

A sailor looks out at the South China Sea from the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on Jan. 30, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) departed San Diego, Calif., on Jan. 10 for deployment. Marine Corps Strike Fighter Squadron – VMFA 314 – is the first to deploy with the carrier variant of the Joint Strike Fighter (F-35C ).

Carrier:
USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 9

Landing signal officers observe flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on Jan. 29, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Abraham Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Black Aces” of VFA-41 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Tophatters” of VFA-14 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Vigilantes” of VFA-151 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Black Knights” of VMFA 314 – Marine Strike Fighter Squadron (VMFA) flying F-35Cs from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif.
  • The “Wizards” of VAQ-133 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Wallbangers” of VAW-117 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Chargers” of HSC-14 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Raptors” of HSM-71 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG-53) transits the Philippine Sea, Jan. 22, 2022. US Navy Photo

 

  • USS Mobile Bay (CG-53), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 21

Lt. Terri Fitzgerald, from Freehold, New Jersey, tracks air traffic picture while standing air defense weapons controller watch in the combat direction center aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), Jan. 29, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 21 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.
  • USS Gridley (DDG- 101), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.
  • USS Sampson (DDG-102), homeported at Naval Station Everett.
  • USS Spruance (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Ionian Sea

The NATO flag flies aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in support of Neptune Strike 2022 on Jan. 29, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group remains in the Ionian Sea under NATO command. The CSG departed for its deployment on Dec. 1. Along with the U.S. ships, Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) joined the strike group under the Cooperative Deployment Program. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the strike group to remain in the Mediterranean Sea, rather than travel to U.S. Central Command, USNI News reported last month.

Carrier:
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Chief Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) Erik Sotelo, from Hanover Park, Illinois, assigned to the ‘Dragonslayers’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, conducts a maritime patrol in an MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on Jan. 29, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Sailors aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG-56) send off an MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter assigned to the ‘Proud Warriors’ of helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, during flight operations Jan. 19, 2022. US Navy Photo

 

  • USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG-67) transfers control of a stateless fishing vessel to the Yemen Coast Guard in the Gulf of Oman on Jan. 21. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310).

In the Western Atlantic

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rick Pizzala, a chemical biological radiological nuclear specialist with the Command Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, lifts boxes of supplies during a replenishment at sea (RAS) aboard USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) on Jan. 26, 2022. US Marine Corps Photo

The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas. The ARG and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit are in the middle of a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX).

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.