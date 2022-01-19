Navy Separates Two More Sailors for COVID-19 Vaccine Refusal

The Navy has separated two more sailors due to continued refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The two separations are sailors who are within their first 180 days of service, according to the weekly Navy COVID-19 update. The Navy has separated 22 sailors so far for vaccine refusal, all of whom were in their first 180 days of service.

The separations are for entry-level sailors, according to the update.

More than 8,000 members of the Navy remain unvaccinated, although the number is decreasing. That number includes those with exemptions, those awaiting exemption adjudications and those who are in the process of being vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, there are 5,113 active-duty sailors and 2,967 reservists who are not fully vaccinated. That’s a decrease of 96 active-duty sailors and one reservist since last week.

The Navy has not granted a religious exemption for active-duty sailors or reservists. There have been 3,217 requests from active-duty sailors and 764 from reservists.

The Navy has granted eight permanent medical exemptions for active-duty sailors, as well as 273 temporary medical and 61 administrative exemptions.

The service has granted nine temporary medical and 23 administrative exemptions for reservists.