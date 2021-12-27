Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Dec. 27, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Dec. 27, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
39 1 40

In Yokosuka, Japan

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Camille Islas, from Downey, California; Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Timothy Patrick Tomaneng, from Winchester, California; and Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Kimberly Zuluaga, from Miami, wrap gifts for an Angel Tree Gift Drive in the ship’s Internet cafe aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Dec. 21, 2021. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

In Sasebo, Japan

Cmdr. Bryan Gallant, the executive officer aboard the forward-deployed amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD-47), conducts a tour of the ship’s well deck for allies from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force on Dec. 8, 2021. US Navy Photo

The ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) are in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In Guam

Operations Specialist 3rd Class Rauf Acheampong, right, a native of Nsuaem, Ghana, and Operations Specialist Seaman Ethan Garcia, a native of Los Angeles, stand starboard quarter lookout aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) as the ship pulls into Guam during a port visit on Dec. 23, 2021. US Navy Photo

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group spent Christmas in Guam. Vinson is scheduled to depart on Tuesday, according to local press.

Aircraft carrier

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the ‘Argonauts’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, launches off the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) on Dec. 22, 2021. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F-35Cs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG-57) transits alongside Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) on Dec. 14, 2021. US Navy Photo

  • USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG-106) transits the Philippine Sea as two MH-60S Knight Hawks, assigned to the ‘Black Knights’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, conduct a vertical replenishment-at-sea between Henry J. Kaiser-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7) on Dec. 21, 2021. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Dewey (DDG-105), homeported in San Diego.
  • USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported in San Diego.
  • USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
  • USS Chafee (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor.
  • USS Stockdale (DDG-106), homeported in San Diego.

In the Gulf of Aden

Cmdr. John Sims, senior medical officer aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD-2), makes a holiday cookie with Emily Steinway, the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) fun boss aboard Essex, during an MWR event aboard Essex on Dec. 21, 2021. US Navy Photo

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is in the Gulf of Aden. The ARG deployed Aug. 12.

The ARG is comprised of three ships: landing helicopter dock USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1 and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element, the Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

U.S. Navy Lt. Paul Guzman a Catholic Chaplain deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) performed a Catholic Christmas Eve Mass for sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD-2) on Dec. 24, 2021. US Navy Photo

The 11th MEU consists of four major components: a command element, a ground combat element, an aviation combat element and a logistics combat element. The 11th MEU is comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/1, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), Marine Attack Squadron 214 and Combat Logistics Battalion 11.

In the Ionian Sea

Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson, left, Capt. Gavin Duff, commanding officer, middle, Capt. Shane Marchesi, executive officer, cut a holiday themed cake with culinary specialists on the mess deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on Dec. 25, 2021. US Navy Photo

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) and the Truman Carrier Strike Group CSG are in the Ionian Sea after a port call in Souda Bay, Greece. The CSG departed for its deployment on Dec. 1. Along with the U.S. ships, Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) joined the strike group under the Cooperative Deployment Program.

Aircraft carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Lt. Arny Warren, from Baltimore, directs a pilot of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the ‘Blue Blasters’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, before launching on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on Dec. 24, 2021. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Proud Warriors of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG-56) fires a MK 45 light weight gun system during a weapons shoot on Dec. 10, 2021. US Navy Photo

  • USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Omar Hernandez, from Houston, mans the rails as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109) transits into Piraeus, Greece for a routine port visit on Dec. 24, 2021. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310).

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.