USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Dec. 20, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Dec. 20, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

295

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
55 3 58

In Yokosuka, Japan

Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Whitney Dorsett returns to formation during a frocking ceremony on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Dec. 13, 2021. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

In Sasebo, Japan

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Bennet Coen, from Honolulu, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), directs sailors during aircraft firefighting drills in the ship’s hangar bay on Dec. 7, 2021. US Navy Photo

The ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) are in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Western Pacific

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Matthew Strickland, a native of Tallahassee, Fla., acts as a safety observer for an EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136, as it is lifted aboard an elevator on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) on Dec. 18, 2021. US Navy Photo

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Western Pacific.

Aircraft carrier

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) transits the Indian Ocean on Dec. 18, 2021. US Navy Photo

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

Sailor supports flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) as it transits the Indian Ocean during a bilateral training exercise with the Royal Australian Air Force on Dec. 17, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and elements of the Royal Australian Navy and Air Force are conducting a bilateral training exercise to test and refine warfighting capabilities in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F-35Cs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

An MH-60S Knight Hawk, assigned to the ‘Black Knights’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 flies over Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG-57) while transiting alongside Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) on Dec. 14, 2021. US Navy Photo

  • USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Ancent Devera, a native of Honolulu, Hawaii conducts a dry rope exercise with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG-106) while flying in an MH-60S Knight Hawk, assigned to ‘The Black Knights’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, Dec. 18, 2021. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Dewey (DDG-105), homeported in San Diego.
  • USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported in San Diego.
  • USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
  • USS Chafee (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor.
  • USS Stockdale (DDG-106), homeported in San Diego.

In the Gulf of Aden

Dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8), bottom right, leads a formation through the Strait of Hormuz with amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD-2), top middle, fast response cutter USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC-1142), middle right, and coastal patrol ship USS Whirlwind (PC-11) on Dec. 11, 2021. US Navy Photo

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is in the Gulf of Aden. The ARG deployed Aug. 12.

The ARG is comprised of three ships: landing helicopter dock USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1 and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element, the Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

The 11th MEU consists of four major components: a command element, a ground combat element, an aviation combat element and a logistics combat element. The 11th MEU is comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/1, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), Marine Attack Squadron 214 and Combat Logistics Battalion 11.

In the Mediterranean Sea

Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Sheldon Popo, from Brooklyn, directs aircraft on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on Dec. 15, 2021. US Navy Photo

USS Harry S. Truman and the Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) are in the Mediterranean Sea. The CSG departed for its deployment on Dec. 1. Along with the U.S. ships, Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) joined the strike group under the Cooperative Deployment Program.

Aircraft carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the ‘Fighting Checkmates’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on Dec. 13, 2021. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Proud Warriors of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG-56) transits alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) during a replenishment-at-sea, Dec. 9, 2021. US Navy Photo

  • USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Arleigh-Burke Class destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), front, and Royal Moroccan Navy’s Sigma-class frigate Allal Ben Abdallah (F 615) transits the Strait of Gibraltar in formation behind the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on Dec. 14, 2021. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310).

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.