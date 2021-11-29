USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Nov. 29, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Nov. 29, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

295

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 44 20 64

In Yokosuka, Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

In Sasebo, Japan

The ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) are in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Philippine Sea.

Aircraft carrier

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F-35Cs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Dewey (DDG-105), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported in San Diego.

USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chafee (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor.

USS Stockdale (DDG-106), homeported in San Diego.

In Manama, Bahrain

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is in port in Manama, Bahrain. The ARG deployed Aug. 12.

The ARG is comprised of three ships: landing helicopter dock USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1 and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element, the Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

The 11th MEU consists of four major components: a command element, a ground combat element, an aviation combat element, and a logistics combat element. The 11th MEU is comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/1, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), Marine Attack Squadron 214 and Combat Logistics Battalion 11.

In the Mediterranean Sea

@HMSQNLZ has arrived in Palma🏝 🇪🇸 Time for some rest and relaxation for the Ship’s Company.#CSG21@RoyalNavy pic.twitter.com/8gwcgctMm9 — HMS Queen Elizabeth 🇬🇧 (@HMSQNLZ) November 26, 2021

United Kingdom Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) pulled into Palma de Mallorca on Friday. Last week Queen Elizabeth and Italian carrier ITS Cavour (CVH550) cross-decked their embarked F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters southeast of Sicily in the Mediterranean, making Italy the second nation after the U.S. to operate the aircraft off the U.K. warship, reported USNI News.

Carrier Strike Group 21 is now on the final leg of its seven-month deployment, which has seen the group travel over 40,000 nautical miles to the Indo-Pacific and back. Ships and aircraft from the group have operated and exercised with over 40 countries during the deployment. The group is currently dispersed and the original composition has changed. U.K. replenishment ship RFA Tidespring (A136) was replaced by RFA Tidesurge (A138) earlier this month.

USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) detached from the group in late October and arrived home Nov. 24 at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

Queen Elizabeth is currently with destroyer HMS Diamond (D34), Tidesurge, replenishment ship RFA Fort Victoria (A387) and, as was when CSG 21 operated in the Mediterranean in June, Italian destroyer ITS Andrea Doria (D553).

The “Wake Island Avengers” of U.S. Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 completed their embarkation on Queen Elizabeth, with the squadron departing Nov. 24 for Naval Station Rota, Spain, for the first leg of the return flight home. The U.S. squadron had been integrated with the Royal Air Force 617 Squadron “The Dambusters.”

A U.K. F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter operating from Queen Elizabeth crashed in the eastern Mediterranean on Nov. 17. The U.S. Navy is helping the U.K. recover the F-35B. A U.K. government spokesperson confirmed to USNI News that the U.S. Navy is dispatching a ship and crew to help with the deep salvage mission.

The CSG has been accompanied by a U.K. Royal Navy nuclear attack boat.

In the Eastern Pacific

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.