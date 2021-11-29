Home » Documents » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Nov. 29, 2021

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Nov. 29, 2021

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Nov. 29, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

295

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
44 20 64

In Yokosuka, Japan

Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, shows Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Rear Adm. An Sang-min, ROK Fleet Maritime Operations Center Director, staff working spaces aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76). CTF 70 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific on Nov. 29, 2021. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

In Sasebo, Japan

U.S. service members crane a CV-22 Osprey aircraft for transfer onto Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan’s flight line, Nov. 20, 2021. The aircraft was aboard the USS America (LHA-6) while the ship was docked at MCAS Iwakuni’s deep-water harbor on Nov. 20, 2021. US Marine Corps Photo

The ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) are in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

Rear Adm. Dan Martin, right, commander, Carrier Strike Group One, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) officers observe flight operations aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2021 on Nov. 28, 2021. US Navy Photo

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Philippine Sea.

Aircraft carrier
USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the ‘Argonauts’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, prepares to launch off the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2021 on Nov. 28, 2021. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F-35Cs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

Fire Control (Aegis) Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Villanueva, left, a native of Fayetteville, N.C., and Culinary Specialist Seaman Kaleb Ferris, a native of Canby, Ore., carve Thanksgiving turkey aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG-57) on Nov. 25, 2021. US Navy Photo

USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG-106) conducts a fueling-at-sea with Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) on Nov. 20, 2021. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Dewey (DDG-105), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported in San Diego.
  • USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
  • USS Chafee (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor.
  • USS Stockdale (DDG-106), homeported in San Diego.

In Manama, Bahrain

Sailors handle line aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD-2) during sea-and-anchor, Nov. 20, 2021. US Navy Photo

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is in port in Manama, Bahrain. The ARG deployed Aug. 12.

The ARG is comprised of three ships: landing helicopter dock USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1 and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element, the Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

The 11th MEU consists of four major components: a command element, a ground combat element, an aviation combat element, and a logistics combat element. The 11th MEU is comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/1, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), Marine Attack Squadron 214 and Combat Logistics Battalion 11.

In the Mediterranean Sea

United Kingdom Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) pulled into Palma de Mallorca on Friday. Last week Queen Elizabeth and Italian carrier ITS Cavour (CVH550) cross-decked their embarked F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters southeast of Sicily in the Mediterranean, making Italy the second nation after the U.S. to operate the aircraft off the U.K. warship, reported USNI News.

Carrier Strike Group 21 is now on the final leg of its seven-month deployment, which has seen the group travel over 40,000 nautical miles to the Indo-Pacific and back. Ships and aircraft from the group have operated and exercised with over 40 countries during the deployment. The group is currently dispersed and the original composition has changed. U.K. replenishment ship RFA Tidespring (A136) was replaced by RFA Tidesurge (A138) earlier this month.

USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) detached from the group in late October and arrived home Nov. 24 at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

Queen Elizabeth is currently with destroyer HMS Diamond (D34), Tidesurge, replenishment ship RFA Fort Victoria (A387) and, as was when CSG 21 operated in the Mediterranean in June, Italian destroyer ITS Andrea Doria (D553).

Memorial to 820 Naval Air Squadron’s Role in the 1940 World War II Battle of Cape Sparivento was held aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth on Nov. 24, 2021. UK Royal Navy Photo

The “Wake Island Avengers” of U.S. Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 completed their embarkation on Queen Elizabeth, with the squadron departing Nov. 24 for Naval Station Rota, Spain, for the first leg of the return flight home. The U.S. squadron had been integrated with the Royal Air Force 617 Squadron “The Dambusters.”

A U.K. F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter operating from Queen Elizabeth crashed in the eastern Mediterranean on Nov. 17. The U.S. Navy is helping the U.K. recover the F-35B. A U.K. government spokesperson confirmed to USNI News that the U.S. Navy is dispatching a ship and crew to help with the deep salvage mission.

The CSG has been accompanied by a U.K. Royal Navy nuclear attack boat.

In the Eastern Pacific

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Brandon Montoya, from Buda, Texas, performs maintenance in the hangar bay aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on Nov. 26, 2021. US Navy Photo

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.