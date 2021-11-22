USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Nov. 22, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Nov. 22, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

295

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 56 28 84

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

In the Sea of Japan

The America Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) is underway in the Sea of Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Philippine Sea.

Aircraft carrier

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F-35Cs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Dewey (DDG-105), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported in San Diego.

USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chafee (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor.

USS Stockdale (DDG-106), homeported in San Diego.

In Manama, Bahrain

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed Aug. 12 and is in port in Manama, Bahrain.

The ARG is comprised of three ships: landing helicopter dock USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1 and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element, the Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

The 11th MEU consists of four major components: a command element, a ground combat element, an aviation combat element, and a logistics combat element. The 11th MEU is comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/1, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), Marine Attack Squadron 214 and Combat Logistics Battalion 11.

In the Mediterranean Sea

After a challenging week for #CSG21 it is great to see the flight deck of @HMSQNLZ busy operating F-35B jets from the @USMC and @OC617Sqn again. @RoyalNavy @RoyalAirForce pic.twitter.com/LiAzUKYcwG — Commander UK Carrier Strike Group (@smrmoorhouse) November 20, 2021

The U.K. Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), is on the tail-end of its deployment and is currently in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea in the vicinity of Crete. A U.K. F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter operating from Queen Elizabeth crashed in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, the U.K. Ministry of Defense announced. “A British F-35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean this morning,” reads a statement from the MoD. “The pilot has been safely returned to the ship and an investigation has begun, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The Times reported that the U.K. has requested U.S. Navy diving and salvage assets to locate and recover the lost jet.

The U.K. CSG has included: Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Richmond (F239) and HMS Kent (F78); Type 45 guided-missile destroyers HMS Defender (D36) and HMS Diamond (D34); Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring; and Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805). Guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) had deployed with the strike group, but has detached and headed back home. The CSG has been accompanied by a U.K. Royal Navy nuclear attack boat. The “Wake Island Avengers” of U.S. Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 are embarked and integrated with the Royal Air Force 617 Squadron “The Dambusters.”

In the Eastern Pacific

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In the Atlantic

USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) is conducting local operations off the East Coast.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.