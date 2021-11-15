USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Nov. 15, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Nov. 15, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

294

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 51 27 78

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

In the Sea of Japan

The America Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) is underway in the Sea of Japan.

In Guam

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG) entered port in Guam on Nov. 11.

Aircraft carrier

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F-35Cs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Dewey (DDG-105), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported in San Diego.

USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chafee (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor.

USS Stockdale (DDG-106), homeported in San Diego.

In the Persian Gulf

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed Aug. 12 and is back in the Persian Gulf.



According to the Navy, “the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD-2) and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conducted bilateral interoperability training with the Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) and embarked the ‘Wake Island Avengers’ Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 8. Amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27) has recently been operating in the Red Sea.

VMFA-211 cross-decked F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters from Queen Elizabeth to Essex.

“We are privileged to have had this opportunity to train alongside a longstanding NATO ally in the Middle East. Our integrated aircraft training with HMS Queen Elizabeth has helped demonstrate our efficacy in the region and our commitment to maritime security and stability worldwide,” said Capt. DeWayne Sanders, the commodore of Amphibious Squadron One (CPR 1).

In addition to the F-35Bs, the Royal Navy cross-decked Merlin MK4’s, attached to 845 Naval Air Squadron (NAS), accomplishing routine deck landings aboard Essex.

UH-1Y Venom helicopters and MV-22B Ospreys tiltrotors, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducted cross-deck landings on Queen Elizabeth.

Commodore Steve Moorhouse, commander of the U.K.’s Carrier Strike Group, stated: “The force development work we have been undertaking with the U.S. Navy has been groundbreaking. We are all comfortable with helicopters lilly-padding from one deck to another but doing it with fixed-wing aircraft is a whole new game. This level of interoperability goes far beyond anything we have exercised before with any partner and offers a degree of flexibility and agility that Commanders have long dreamt of.”

Meanwhile, a recently posted video shows an Iranian helicopter flying close to Essex.

The ARG is comprised of three ships: landing helicopter dock USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1 and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element, the Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

The 11th MEU consists of four major components: a command element, a ground combat element, an aviation combat element, and a logistics combat element. The 11th MEU is comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/1, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), Marine Attack Squadron 214 and Combat Logistics Battalion 11.

The U.K. Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group, led by Queen Elizabeth, is on the tail-end of its current deployment and is making its way back to the Mediterranean Sea and the U.K. The U.K. CSG has included: Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Richmond (F239) and HMS Kent (F78); Type 45 guided-missile destroyers HMS Defender (D36) and HMS Diamond (D34); Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring; and Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805). Guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) had deployed with the strike group but has detached and headed back home. The CSG has been accompanied by a U.K. Royal Navy nuclear attack boat. The “Wake Island Avengers” of U.S. Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 are embarked and integrated with the Royal Air Force 617 Squadron “The Dambusters.”

In the Black Sea

Two U.S. warships have recently operated in the Black Sea in support of NATO operations in the region.

Europe-based command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) and guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78) have been in the region for two weeks. Porter entered the Black Sea on Oct. 30, while Mount Whitney entered the Black Sea on Nov. 4. The ships spent most of last week in Batumi, Georgia. Mount Whitney departed the Black Sea on Nov. 15.

In the Eastern Pacific

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In the Atlantic

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) departed from Naval Station Norfolk, Va., this morning as part of a series of underways after the completion of an extensive maintenance period.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.