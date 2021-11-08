USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Nov. 8, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Nov. 8, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

294

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 44 28 72

Ships Deployed by Fleet

3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 2 2 15 16 64 99

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan. USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Western Pacific

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Western Pacific.

Aircraft carrier

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.



Carrier Air Wing 2

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F-35Cs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Dewey (DDG-105), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported in San Diego.

USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chafee (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor.

USS Stockdale (DDG-106), homeported in San Diego.

In the North Arabian Sea

The U.K. Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R06), conducted joint exercises with the United Arab Emirates and Oman last week. The CSG made a port call in Duqm, Oman, where it hosted U.S. 5th Fleet commander Vice Adm. Brad Cooper.

The U.K. Carrier Strike Group has included: Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Richmond (F239) and HMS Kent (F78); Type 45 guided-missile destroyers HMS Defender (D36) and HMS Diamond (D34); Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring; and Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805). The CSG has been accompanied by a U.K. Royal Navy nuclear attack boat. The “Wake Island Avengers” of U.S. Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 are embarked and integrated with the Royal Air Force 617 Squadron “The Dambusters.”

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed Aug. 12.

The ARG is comprised of three ships: landing helicopter dock USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1 and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element, the Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

The 11th MEU consists of four major components: a command element, a ground combat element, an aviation combat element, and a logistics combat element. The 11th MEU is comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/1, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), Marine Attack Squadron 214 and Combat Logistics Battalion 11.

In the Black Sea

Two U.S. warships are operating in the Black Sea in support of NATO operations in the region.

Europe-based command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) and guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78) have been in the region for a little over a week.

Porter entered the Black Sea on Oct. 30, while Mount Whitney entered the Black Sea on Nov. 4.

On Monday, the pair pulled into Batumi, Georgia.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

USS Nimtitz (CVN-70) is underway following a maintenance period in Washington.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.