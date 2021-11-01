USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Nov. 1, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Nov. 1, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

294

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 52 17 69

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 1 2 15 16 63 97

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited Ronald Reagan on Oct. 26 and addressed the crew.

USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Indian Ocean

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in the Indian Ocean. Last week, the CSG operated in the South China Sea last week with JS Kaga (DDH-184).

Aircraft carrier

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.



Carrier Air Wing 2

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F-35Cs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Dewey (DDG-105), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported in San Diego.

USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chafee (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor.

USS Stockdale (DDG-106), homeported in San Diego.

In the Persian Gulf

The U.K. Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R06), conducted joint exercises with India last week. After leaving India, the group is scheduled to visit the Gulf, with a number of exercises planned. The group will undertake F-35 exercises with Oman and United Arab Emirates air forces and perform maritime training alongside the Royal Navy of Oman.

The U.K. Carrier Strike Group includes: Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Richmond (F239) and HMS Kent (F78); Type 45 guided-missile destroyers HMS Defender (D36) and HMS Diamond (D34); Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring; and Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805). The CSG has been accompanied by a U.K. Royal Navy nuclear attack boat. The “Wake Island Avengers” of U.S. Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 are embarked and integrated with the Royal Air Force 617 Squadron “The Dambusters.”

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed Aug. 12 and was in port in Manama, Bahrain last week. The ARG is now back underway in the Persian Gulf.

The ARG is comprised of three ships: landing helicopter dock USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1 and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element, the Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

The 11th MEU consists of four major components: a command element, a ground combat element, an aviation combat element, and a logistics combat element. The 11th MEU is comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/1, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), Marine Attack Squadron 214 and Combat Logistics Battalion 11.

In Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8 completed its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) on Oct. 26, according to Naval Air Forces, Atlantic. CSG 8’s flagship, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), departed Norfolk, Va. on Sep. 30 to participate in the COMPTUEX to certify it as a combat-ready naval force capable of conducting a full spectrum of integrated maritime, joint and combined operations. Truman is now back in port in Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

In the Western Atlantic

USS George Washington (CVN-73) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas. The carrier is nearing the end of its mid-life refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) that began in 2017. The carrier is expected to return to Japan, USNI News reported in 2018.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Makin Island (LHD-8) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.