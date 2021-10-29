The following is the Navy Aviation Vision 2030-2035 released this week by the Navy.
From the report
The National Defense Strategy (NDS) identifies a complex global security environment
characterized by overt challenges to the current international order and the resurgence of
long-term, strategic competition among nations. It calls for a lethal, agile, resilient, and
rapidly deployable force designed to compete against, deter, and win victories over all
adversaries. Implementing CNO’s guidance centered on our core principles of sea control
and power projection, and the forward-looking Fleet Design concept, the Navy conducts
Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO), providing the strong maritime component that the
NDS requires. Integral to the NDS, Navy Aviation is strongly focused on updating current
capabilities, bringing new and advanced platforms on line, and complementing today’s
warfighting competency with enhanced tactics and procedures for the high-end fight.
Today’s Carrier Strike Groups (CSGs)—centered on large-deck, nuclear-powered aircraft
carriers and their embarked carrier air wings (CVWs)—enable the implementation of this
innovative Fleet Design by providing Fleet commanders with multi-domain military might.
CSGs bring unmatched contributions of lethality, battle space awareness, and mobility to any
maritime theater, ensuring the Navy’s ability to establish and sustain sea control, achieve
maritime superiority, and project power at great distances. The Navy’s expeditionary fixed
and rotary wing, manned and unmanned, aircraft constitute the most widely distributed
aviation platforms in the world, operating in support of CSGs, Expeditionary Strike Groups
(ESGs), and surface ships, providing a broad range of enabling missions.
The Navy Aviation Vision 2030-2035 supersedes The Vision for Naval Aviation 2025 and reflects
key concepts to meet CNO’s vision of a Navy that swarms the sea, delivering synchronized
lethal and non-lethal efforts from near and far, on every axis and in every domain. As
the Navy plans to build and sustain a lethal, resilient force, it is imperative to have a clear
roadmap aligned with, and supporting, the overarching strategy.
The Air Boss’s vision lays out three key elements—delivering capability and capacity to win
in the Great Power Competition (GPC); generating future readiness across the force; and
achieving revolutionary training—to form the framework of Navy Aviation’s future. The fiscal
environment is expected to remain constrained, placing wholeness at risk, so Navy Aviation’s
ability to responsibly manage its resources available to organize, man, train, and equip
the aviation Fleet across its full range of missions will be central to ensuring maritime air
superiority.
An expanded Navy Aviation Vision 2030-2035 document will be made available at the secret
classification level.
