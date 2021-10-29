The following is the Navy Aviation Vision 2030-2035 released this week by the Navy.

From the report

The National Defense Strategy (NDS) identifies a complex global security environment

characterized by overt challenges to the current international order and the resurgence of

long-term, strategic competition among nations. It calls for a lethal, agile, resilient, and

rapidly deployable force designed to compete against, deter, and win victories over all

adversaries. Implementing CNO’s guidance centered on our core principles of sea control

and power projection, and the forward-looking Fleet Design concept, the Navy conducts

Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO), providing the strong maritime component that the

NDS requires. Integral to the NDS, Navy Aviation is strongly focused on updating current

capabilities, bringing new and advanced platforms on line, and complementing today’s

warfighting competency with enhanced tactics and procedures for the high-end fight.

Today’s Carrier Strike Groups (CSGs)—centered on large-deck, nuclear-powered aircraft

carriers and their embarked carrier air wings (CVWs)—enable the implementation of this

innovative Fleet Design by providing Fleet commanders with multi-domain military might.

CSGs bring unmatched contributions of lethality, battle space awareness, and mobility to any

maritime theater, ensuring the Navy’s ability to establish and sustain sea control, achieve

maritime superiority, and project power at great distances. The Navy’s expeditionary fixed

and rotary wing, manned and unmanned, aircraft constitute the most widely distributed

aviation platforms in the world, operating in support of CSGs, Expeditionary Strike Groups

(ESGs), and surface ships, providing a broad range of enabling missions.

The Navy Aviation Vision 2030-2035 supersedes The Vision for Naval Aviation 2025 and reflects

key concepts to meet CNO’s vision of a Navy that swarms the sea, delivering synchronized

lethal and non-lethal efforts from near and far, on every axis and in every domain. As

the Navy plans to build and sustain a lethal, resilient force, it is imperative to have a clear

roadmap aligned with, and supporting, the overarching strategy.

The Air Boss’s vision lays out three key elements—delivering capability and capacity to win

in the Great Power Competition (GPC); generating future readiness across the force; and

achieving revolutionary training—to form the framework of Navy Aviation’s future. The fiscal

environment is expected to remain constrained, placing wholeness at risk, so Navy Aviation’s

ability to responsibly manage its resources available to organize, man, train, and equip

the aviation Fleet across its full range of missions will be central to ensuring maritime air

superiority.

An expanded Navy Aviation Vision 2030-2035 document will be made available at the secret

classification level.

Download the document here.