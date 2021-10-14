USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Oct. 14, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Oct. 14, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

294

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 62 37 99

In the Western Pacific

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is operating off of Japan.

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Tigertails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Facility Atsugi, Japan

The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan

Cruiser

USS Shiloh (CG-67), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Ronald Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG included:

USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Halsey pulled into Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Oct. 4, ending its five-month deployment, according to U.S. 3rd Fleet.



In the Bay of Bengal

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is in the Bay of Bengal for the second phase of the Malabar Exercise between the U.S., Australia, Japan and India.

“Malabar 21 improves the compatibility of our forces in support of our mutual desire for unmatched maritime security in the global commons,” Carrier Strike Group 1 commander Rear. Adm. Dan Martin said in a U.S. 7th Fleet news release. “Unit integration during complex task group maneuvers further demonstrates our ability to effectively work with our Indo-Pacific allies and partners and win in any contested maritime environment.”

The Carl Vinson CSG deployed on Aug. 2, operating in U.S. 7th Fleet. This is the first U.S. Navy deployment of F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the Navy’s new CMV-22B Osprey carrier onboard delivery aircraft.

Aircraft carrier

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F-35Cs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Dewey (DDG-105), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported in San Diego.

USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chafee (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor.

USS Stockdale (DDG-106), homeported in San Diego.

In Singapore

The U.K. Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), made a port call in Singapore this week, Reuters reported.

The U.K. Carrier Strike Group includes: Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Richmond (F239) and HMS Kent (F78); Type 45 guided-missile destroyers HMS Defender (D36) and HMS Diamond (D34); Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring; U.S. destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG-68); and Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805). The CSG has been accompanied by the nuclear attack boat HMS Artful (S121). The “Wake Island Avengers” of U.S. Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 are embarked and integrated with Royal Air Force 617 Squadron “The Dambusters.”

In the Persian Gulf

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed Aug. 12 and continues to operate in the Persian Gulf.

The ARG is comprised of three ships: landing helicopter dock USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1 and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element, the Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

The 11th MEU consists of four major components: a command element, a ground combat element, an aviation combat element, and a logistics combat element. The 11th MEU is comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/1, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), Marine Attack Squadron 214 and Combat Logistics Battalion 11.

In Mayport, Fla., Norfolk, Va., & Camp Lejeune, N.C.

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are now home after deploying on March 25. USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) reached Naval Station Mayport, Fla., on Monday, while USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) arrived at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Va., last Thursday, according to two Navy news releases. USS San Antonio (LPD-17) pulled into its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., on Friday. The MEU returned to its home base at Camp Lejeune, NC.

The ARG/MEU featured the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD-17). Embarked detachments for the Iwo Jima ARG included Amphibious Squadron Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four and sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.

The 24th MEU, which is headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., consisted of a Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24 and an Aviation Combat Element, Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced. The 24th MEU also included a Light Armored Reconnaissance detachment.

In the Western Atlantic

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway off the East Coast.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.