CNO, SECNAV 246th Navy Birthday Messages

The following are messages from Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday on the service’s 246th birthday.

1. Shipmates, this year we are celebrating the Navy’s 246th Birthday.

2. The theme of this year’s Birthday celebration is “Resilient and Ready,”

which speaks to the service, dedication and strength of both our Sailors and

their families.

3. America’s need for a strong Navy is rooted in our past and has never been

more important. Indeed, providing a safe, secure, and stable maritime system

is an essential part of what our Navy does every day. We are not simply the

“keeper of the seas” but the “keeper of the global way of life” as well. WE

are the primary guarantors of peace, prosperity, and maintain the open flow

of goods on the oceans.

4. Through every deployment and PCS move, spouses often endure separations,

as well as shoulder the day-to-day responsibilities of managing and running a

household – along with their own careers.

5. While our ships and submarines are made of steel, our Sailors and their

families are the lifeblood of our force, and at the heart of our birthday

celebration.

6. So today, for the seen and unseen responsibilities you ALL carry, and for

the daily sacrifices you ALL make. Thank you.

7. Happy 246th Birthday, Shipmates. See you in the Fleet.

8. Released by Admiral Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.//

