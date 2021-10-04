Home » Documents » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Oct. 4, 2021

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Oct. 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Oct. 4, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

294

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
67 33 100

Ships Deployed by Fleet

 

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
3 7 3 16 13 64 106

In the Philippine Sea

From foreground to background USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), JS Ise (DDH-118) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70). Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Photo

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group operated with the Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force JS Ise (DDH-182) in the Philippine Sea. The Reagan CSG departed Yokosuka in May and spent almost three months operating in U.S. 5th Fleet.

Aircraft carrier
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Kemani Morson, from Miami, directs aircraft on the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Sept. 29, 2021. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Tigertails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Facility Atsugi, Japan
  • The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan

Cruiser
USS Shiloh (CG-67), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG-106), front, and guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG-67) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE-11) while an MH-60S Knighthawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, conducts a vertical replenishment between Washington Chambers and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Sept. 30, 2021. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Ronald Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

  • USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

A CMV-22B Osprey, assigned to the ‘Titans’ of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, idles aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) as Sailors load mail onto the aircraft on Sept. 27, 2021. US Navy Photo

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is in the Philippine Sea. The CSG deployed on Aug. 2, operating in U.S. 7th Fleet. This is the first U.S. Navy deployment of F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the Navy’s new CMV-22B Osprey carrier onboard delivery aircraft.

Aircraft carrier
USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F-35Cs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG-57) transits with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Ikazuchi (DD-107) and Kongō-class guided-missile destroyer JS Chōkai (DDG-176) during a live-fire exercise, Sept. 22, 2021. US Navy Photo

USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the ‘Easy Riders’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 (HSM-37), takes off from the flight deck of guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG-77) during flight operations in the Arabian Sea on Sept. 27, 2021. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

  • USS Dewey (DDG-105), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported in San Diego.
  • USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
  • USS Chafee (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor.
  • USS Stockdale (DDG-106), homeported in San Diego.

U.S., U.K. and Japanese ships sail together in the Philippine Sea in early October. Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Photo

The U.K. Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), is in the Western Pacific. Having completed its maintenance and upkeep, the CSG departed from Guam on Sep 27. The strike group operated with ships of the Royal New Zealand Navy.

The U.K. Carrier Strike Group includes: Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Richmond (F239) and HMS Kent (F78); Type 45 guided-missile destroyers HMS Defender (D36) and HMS Diamond (D34); Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring; U.S. destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG-68); and Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805). The CSG has been accompanied by the nuclear attack boat HMS Artful (S121). The “Wake Island Avengers” of U.S. Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 are embarked and integrated with Royal Air Force 617 Squadron “The Dambusters.”

In the Persian Gulf

Reconnaissance Marine assigned to the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sets security with an M4A1 carbine during a simulated raid on Oct. 1, 2021 in Kuwait. US Marine Corps Photo

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed Aug. 12 and continues to operate in the Persian Gulf.

The ARG is comprised of three ships: USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1 and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element, the Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team, and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 27, 2021) Marine Capt. Ben Hayba assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts pre-flight checks on an AV-8B Harrier on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD-2) during flight operations on Sept. 27, 2021. US Navy Photo

The 11th MEU consists of four major components: a command element, a ground combat element, an aviation combat element, and a logistics combat element. The 11th MEU is comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/1, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), Marine Attack Squadron 214, and Combat Logistics Battalion 11.

In the Western Atlantic

Lance Cpl. Reggie Denose, assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), operates a navigation test set in a calibration laboratory aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) on Oct. 1, 2021. US Navy Photo

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are now in the Western Atlantic and are close to arriving home. The Iwo Jima ARG and the 24th MEU deployed on March 25.

The ARG/MEU consists of the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD-17). Embarked detachments for the Iwo Jima ARG include Amphibious Squadron Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.

The 24th MEU, which is headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., consists of a Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an Aviation Combat Element, Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced. The 24th MEU also includes a Light Armored Reconnaissance detachment.

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the ‘Fighting Checkmates’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on Oct. 1, 2021. US Navy Photo

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas. According to the Navy, Truman successfully completed the final phase of testing conducted by the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., on Sept. 24.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.