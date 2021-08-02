USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Aug 2, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Aug. 26, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 57 25 82

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 1 10 2 21 14 55 103

In the Coral Sea

The Japan-based America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is underway in the Coral Sea following the Talisman Saber 21 exercise.

According to the Navy, the America Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) concluded Talisman Sabre 21, July 31. During Talisman Sabre 21, the America ARG and the Marines embarked integrated with the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Republic of Korea Navy.

Talisman Saber is a multinational field training exercise hosted by Australia in odd-numbered years in partnership with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. The ARG consists of USS America (LHA-6), USS New Orleans (LPD-18) and USS Germantown (LSD-42) with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked.

The 31st MEU is currently comprised of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced) as the Amphibious Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines as the Ground Combat Element and Combat Logistics Battalion 31 as the Logistics Combat Element.

In the North Arabian Sea

The Ronald Reagan Strike Group is in the North Arabian Sea. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG-67) and guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG-97) arrived in U.S. 5th Fleet on June 25.

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Tigertails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-5 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Facility Atsugi, Japan

The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan

Cruiser

USS Shiloh (CG-67), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Persian Gulf

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) transited the Strait of Hormuz and entered the Persian Gulf on July 26. The ARG made a Suez transit and entered 5th Fleet on June 1. The ARG had been conducting amphibious exercises in the Red Sea until July 4.

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD-17) make up the ARG. Embarked detachments for the Iwo Jima ARG include Amphibious Squadron Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.

The 24th MEU, which is headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., consists of a Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an Aviation Combat Element, Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced. The 24th MEU also includes a Light Armored Reconnaissance detachment.

In the Philippine Sea

HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) and the U.K. Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group are in the Philippine Sea having operated in the South China Sea last week. The U.K. CSG was joined by USS Kidd (DDG-100) and USS Tulsa (LCS-16). In addition, USS Benfold (DDG-65) transited the Taiwan Strait – the Navy’s seventh in 2021.

The U.K. Carrier Strike Group includes: Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Richmond (F239) and HMS Kent(F78); Type 45 guided-missile destroyers HMS Defender (D36) and HMS Diamond (D34); Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring; U.S. destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG-68), Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805); and the nuclear attack boat HMS Artful (S121).” The Wake Island Avengers” of U.S. Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 is embarked and integrated with Royal Air Force 617 Squadron, “The Dambusters”

In the Eastern Pacific

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group deploys today — the first U.S. Navy deployment of F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the Navy’s CMV-22B new carrier onboard delivery aircraft.

Aircraft carrier

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based NAS Lemoore, CA, is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F-35C from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2 –F/A-18F – from NAS Lemoore, CA

The “Stingers” of VFA-113 F/A-18E from NAS Lemoore.

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 F/A-18E from NAS Lemoore.

The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – E-2D Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, CA

The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 –MH-60R Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

Guided Missile Destroyers



USS Dewey (DDG-105), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Howard (DDG-83), homeported in San Diego.

USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported in San Diego.

USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chafee (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.