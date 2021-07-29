The following is the July document, Department of the Navy Strategy for Intelligent Autonomous Systems.

The threats facing our nation today are not only different; they are evolving more rapidly than at any time in history. Similarly, the technologies available to warfighters around the world are advancing faster than ever and much of this innovation is originating outside of the defense sector. These are the fundamental attributes of today’s world that the Navy and Marine Corps will transform into advantages for our nation’s security. We will do this by synthesizing the intersections of Unmanned Systems Artificial Intelligence, and Autonqny into a future enabled by Intelligent Autonomous Systems (IAS).

The primary challenge in realizing this future lies not only with scientific discovery and technology invention, but it equally involves accelerating the development, operationalization, and adoption of invention, but it equally involves accelerating the development, operationalization, and adoption of emerging technologies into IAS-enabled warfighting capabilities.

To realize this future, we chartered the Naval Enterprise to develop this naval S&T Strategy for IAS and to follow it with the companion IAS Strategy Execution Plan- The Strategy sets Ure Naval IAS Vision; provides the strategic investment framework; and guides coherence to accelerate development, provides the strategic investment framework; and guides coherence to accelerate development, operationalization, and adoption. The Execution Plan is a living document that provides the actionable and measurable steps the Enterprise must accomplish, and it assigns accountability, responsibility, and metrics for success.

These two documents — the Strategy and Execution Plan — are designed to guide the entire Naval Enterprise: Military and civilians across government, industry, and academia. They guide our leaders as they make resource investment and divestment decisions; our development and procurement workforce as they seek coordination and leverage in their efforts; and our warfighters as they envision future naval impact achieved through integration of IAS across our force structure. Success of this Strategy requires leadership’s ongoing commitment to sustain focus and emphasis on execution.

Time is critical if we are to impact the direction of the 21st century. Naval Power will be paramount in this century, and IAS will become a cornerstone of future Naval Power.

